Aldevron Names Diane Rogers as Senior Vice President Commercial Development

10/09/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

Fargo, North Dakota, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diane Rogers has joined Aldevron as its Senior Vice President Commercial Development. In her role, Rogers will be responsible for leading the worldwide sales and marketing activities to support Aldevron’s business units.

“Diane’s experience and expertise are essential to implement our strategic vision for the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Michael Chambers, CEO of Aldevron. “Our primary focus has always been on our clients and their work. Diane’s track record of delivering results and her dedication to building relationships make her an outstanding addition to the leadership team.”

Rogers brings over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including 10 years of executive leadership experience. Prior to joining Aldevron, Rogers served as Principal at IDME Consulting, which partners with organizations to coach their leadership teams and build commercial strategy and capabilities.

Prior to IDME, Rogers served as Vice President of Sales at Exact Sciences, where she built the sales and commercial organization that enabled the growth and success of the colorectal cancer screening brand, Cologuard. She also held the position of Vice President and Head of Sales at Novartis Vaccines, where she built the sales organization to penetrate a highly competitive market of meningococcal and influenza vaccines and prepared for successful acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines in 2015.

“I have always been drawn to the scientific advances in medicine and the treatments that have a profound impact on patients,” commented Rogers. “I look forward to being a part of Aldevron's pioneering mission working alongside very talented people as we build a world-class commercial team that will play a critical role in our future success.” Rogers earned her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Edinburgh.

About Aldevron
Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from research grade to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-SourceTM quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wisc., and Freiburg, Germany.

Attachment 

Ellen Shafer
Aldevron
(701) 551-8704
ellen.shafer@aldevron.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
