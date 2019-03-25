Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Announce Top-Line Results from the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE Trial in Allergic Conjunctivitis

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to provide top-line results from the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE trial of topical ocular reproxalap in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.
The dial-in numbers are 1-877-266-8979 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5231 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and other retinal diseases, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, autoimmune disease, metabolic disease, and cancer. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.
Corporate Contact:
David McMullin
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Tel: 781-761-4904 ext. 218
dmcmullin@aldeyra.com
Investor Contact:
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke Partners
Tel: 339-970-2843
Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aldeyra-therapeutics-schedules-webcast-and-conference-call-to-announce-top-line-results-from-the-phase-3-alleviate-trial-in-allergic-conjunctivitis-300817928.html
SOURCE Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.