Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Announce Top-Line Results from the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE Trial in Allergic Conjunctivitis

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to provide top-line results from the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE trial of topical ocular reproxalap in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and other retinal diseases, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, autoimmune disease, metabolic disease, and cancer. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

