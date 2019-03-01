Aldeyra Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, March 8, 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, will hold a conference call on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-266-8979 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5231 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and other retinal diseases, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, autoimmune disease, metabolic disease, and cancer. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Corporate Contact:

David McMullin

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Tel: 781-761-4904 ext. 218

dmcmullin@aldeyra.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Tel: 339-970-2843

Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

SOURCE Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.