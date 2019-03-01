Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, March 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, will hold a conference call on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The dial-in numbers are 1-877-266-8979 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5231 for international callers.  A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, noninfectious anterior uveitis, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and other retinal diseases, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, autoimmune disease, metabolic disease, and cancer. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Corporate Contact:
David McMullin
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Tel: 781-761-4904 ext. 218
dmcmullin@aldeyra.com

Investor Contact:
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Tel: 339-970-2843
Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aldeyra-therapeutics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-friday-march-8-2019-300804722.html

SOURCE Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aCANNEX CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - CNNX
AQ
08:22aTSX set to open higher as oil prices rise
RE
08:22aEbix Reports 2018 Revenue Rose 37% to a Record $497.8M, With Full Year Operating Income Rising 35% to a Record $153M
GL
08:21aUNICREDIT AND THE EIB : EUR 500 million for Italian SMEs to promote female entrepreneurship and climate action
AQ
08:21aWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Wintrust Financial Corporation and former employee of OakStar Bank and announces termination of enforcement action with FCB Financial Corporation
AQ
08:21aINVESTMENT PLAN FOR EUROPE : ING and EIB provide EUR 110m for Spliethoff's Green Shipping investments
AQ
08:21aDEUTSCHE BANK : publishes 2019 SREP requirements
AQ
08:21aAGILYSYS -FINGER FOOD : The next meal is as far as the phone
AQ
08:21aErste Group posts net profit of nearly EUR 1.8 bn
AQ
08:21aOYSTER OIL AND GAS : IIROC Trading Halt - OY
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.