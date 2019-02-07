Aleafia Health Helps Patients & Investors with Revenue Generating Research -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article featuring Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX-V: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) (FRA: ARAH). The company is well-equipped to study the effects of cannabis with its wholly-owned network of more than 20 Canabo Medical Clinics with over 50,000 patients. These clinics provide the company with the largest medical cannabis dataset in the world, enabling researchers to validate cannabis sciences, product teams to develop innovative new products, and management to build a strong IP portfolio. Aleafia Health’s research division generated $612,000 in revenue in Q3 2018, and the Company is building on that success.



Medical cannabis research is only starting to scratch the surface of how cannabinoids could play a role in areas traditionally dominated by prescription pharmaceuticals. Given the massive size of the pharmaceutical industry, these insights could translate to significant value for first-movers in large indications. The problem is that there’s limited data given the newness and fragmentation of the global cannabis industry.

Advancing Cannabis Research

Aleafia Health’s two largest clinical studies were its benzodiazepine study published earlier this year and its sleep study that began in September of last year. These studies are just starting to scratch the surface of what’s possible with the company’s massive clinical presence and expert teams of physicians and researchers. Many cannabis companies are eager to gather the data needed to support their medical products.

The company recently published a retrospective study that looked at benzodiazepine use among medical cannabis patients. Researchers found that 45.2 percent of patients regularly consuming benzodiazepines had stopped taking the medication within about six months of becoming medical cannabis patients at its Canabo Medical Clinics. The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, in January.

In September, Aleafia Health initiated a joint medical cannabis study to improve the management and treatment of insomnia and daytime sleepiness with the Cronos Group Inc.. The company formally launched Aleafia Labs during the following month as a way to formalize its research activities using its existing patient database and intellectual property, with a focus on addicting prescription opioids and sleeping aids.

Leveraging Big Data Insights

The launch of Aleafia Labs enabled Aleafia Health to institutionalize its research offerings. By tracking all patient interactions, the company generates significant datasets that are hosted on Amazon AWS and visualized with Google Data Studio. During the third quarter, the company generated more than $600,000 in revenue from these research offerings, primarily from medical cannabis companies subscribing to its proprietary medical cannabis patient dataset.

Earlier this month, the company hired a Product Data Science Fellow, Dr. Graham Merry, MD, to lead its evidence-based product research efforts by leveraging its proprietary ten million point patient dataset following its recent acquisition of a licensed producer. Current research efforts include partnerships with Cronos Group, Guided 420 Genetics, and AKESOgen, which could result in meaningful insights for patients and physicians over the coming months.

“I have been tremendously impressed with the whole team at Aleafia while working in this field,” said Dr. Merry. “This initiative will allow the opportunity to obtain clinical evidence to validate and gain wider acceptance in the medical community realizing the benefits of cannabinoid treatment in serious and debilitating disease. Together we will make a huge difference in addressing the unmet needs of patients in this emerging field of medicine.”

Looking Ahead

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX-V: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) (FRA: ARAH) is well positioned to advance cannabinoid science with its massive medical cannabis patient datasets and leading team of researchers. In addition to generating revenue from research activities, the company will leverage these insights to develop and launch its own evidence-based cannabis products targeting a wide range of indications, including pain management and sleep.

