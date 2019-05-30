Log in
Alec Ellison Appointed Chairman of OurCrowd United States

05/30/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Former Vice Chairman of Jefferies will expand U.S. business for leading global investment platform

OurCrowd, a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, has announced that Alec Ellison, former Vice Chairman of Jefferies, LLC, and former Chairman of Jefferies’ Technology Investment Banking group, as well as the Founder of Outvest Capital, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of OurCrowd Management (U.S.), Inc. For over two years, Ellison has served on the OurCrowd Advisory Board. Prior to Jefferies, Ellison was President of Broadview International (which Jefferies acquired). He began his banking career at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Ellison holds a B.A. from Yale (summa cum laude) and an M.B.A. from Harvard, where he was a Baker Scholar.

“Having served on the OurCrowd Advisory Board for over two years and invested on the platform personally for over three years, I want to take a more active part in this next generation venture capital platform,” said Alec Ellison. “While OurCrowd has already grown to be a worldwide phenomenon in the innovation finance arena, it’s now time to further build out our U.S. business.”

As Chairman of OurCrowd’s U.S. operations, Ellison will oversee the development of the Company’s activities in the U.S. Ellison will focus on building strategic partnerships with major financial institutions and growing OurCrowd’s North American community of family offices, investors, and portfolio companies, as well as developing OurCrowd’s multi-sided platform of investors, portfolio companies and strategic corporate partners. He will also continue to serve on the Advisory Board, where he has played a critical role developing OurCrowd’s strategy.

“Knowing Alec for 22 years, I can say that he is one of the smartest and most strategic guys I have ever met,” said OurCrowd Founder and CEO, Jon Medved. “He has led hundreds of tech deals with some of the largest and most dynamic companies in the world, and this experience is simply invaluable to us. He is a deep thinker who understands profoundly where technology is going and how we should invest in order to take advantage of the dramatic changes ahead. OurCrowd is extraordinarily lucky to have Alec take the reigns as Chairman of our U.S. subsidiary.”

In 2018, OurCrowd continued to expand its operations with 3 new offices in Israel, bringing the total to 11 offices worldwide in New York, San Diego, London, Madrid, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong. The OurCrowd network consists of 33,000 registered investors from over 180 countries. Rated “the most active venture investor in Israel” by Pitchbook, OurCrowd has over $1B in commitments and has made investments in 170 companies and 18 funds. Since its establishment six years ago, OurCrowd has reported 34 exits, 11 of them during 2018. Most recently, FoodTech portfolio company Beyond Meat - ((NASDAQ:BYND), completed 2019’s most successful IPO and is currently trading at a value of over $5 billion.

END

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 33,000 registered investors from over 180 countries. Rated “the most active venture investor in Israel” by Pitchbook, OurCrowd has over $1B in commitments and has made investments in 170 companies and 18 funds. OurCrowd already has 34 exits to date. OurCrowd exits include: Beyond Meat’s IPO (NASDAQ:BYND); JUMP Bikes sold to Uber, Briefcam sold to Canon, Argus sold to Continental, Crosswise sold to Oracle, and Replay sold to Intel. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

For Press Materials: http://blog.ourcrowd.com/aeusa/


© Business Wire 2019
