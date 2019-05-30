Alec Ellison Appointed Chairman of OurCrowd United States

OurCrowd, a
leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture
investor, has announced that Alec Ellison, former Vice Chairman of
Jefferies, LLC, and former Chairman of Jefferies’ Technology Investment
Banking group, as well as the Founder of Outvest Capital, has been
appointed Chairman of the Board of OurCrowd Management (U.S.), Inc. For
over two years, Ellison has served on the OurCrowd Advisory Board. Prior
to Jefferies, Ellison was President of Broadview International (which
Jefferies acquired). He began his banking career at Morgan Stanley. Mr.
Ellison holds a B.A. from Yale (summa cum laude) and an M.B.A.
from Harvard, where he was a Baker Scholar.
“Having served on the OurCrowd Advisory Board for over two years and
invested on the platform personally for over three years, I want to take
a more active part in this next generation venture capital platform,”
said Alec Ellison. “While OurCrowd has already grown to be a worldwide
phenomenon in the innovation finance arena, it’s now time to further
build out our U.S. business.”
As Chairman of OurCrowd’s U.S. operations, Ellison will oversee the
development of the Company’s activities in the U.S. Ellison will focus
on building strategic partnerships with major financial institutions and
growing OurCrowd’s North American community of family offices,
investors, and portfolio companies, as well as developing OurCrowd’s
multi-sided platform of investors, portfolio companies and strategic
corporate partners. He will also continue to serve on the Advisory
Board, where he has played a critical role developing OurCrowd’s
strategy.
“Knowing Alec for 22 years, I can say that he is one of the smartest and
most strategic guys I have ever met,” said OurCrowd Founder and CEO, Jon
Medved. “He has led hundreds of tech deals with some of the largest and
most dynamic companies in the world, and this experience is simply
invaluable to us. He is a deep thinker who understands profoundly where
technology is going and how we should invest in order to take advantage
of the dramatic changes ahead. OurCrowd is extraordinarily lucky to have
Alec take the reigns as Chairman of our U.S. subsidiary.”
In 2018, OurCrowd continued to expand its operations with 3 new offices
in Israel, bringing the total to 11 offices worldwide in New York, San
Diego, London, Madrid, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong. The
OurCrowd network consists of 33,000 registered investors from over 180
countries. Rated “the most active venture investor in Israel” by
Pitchbook, OurCrowd has over $1B in commitments and has made investments
in 170 companies and 18 funds. Since its establishment six years ago,
OurCrowd has reported 34 exits, 11 of them during 2018. Most recently,
FoodTech portfolio company Beyond Meat - ((NASDAQ:BYND),
completed 2019’s most successful IPO and is currently trading at a value
of over $5 billion.
