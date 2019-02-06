Alector Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,250,000 shares of common stock to the public at $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Alector from the offering are expected to be $176 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Alector has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,387,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Alector’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 7, 2019, under the ticker symbol “ALEC.” The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

