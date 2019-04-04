Alef Mobitech : Joins Linux Foundation Edge

Alef
Mobitech, the Edge Internet leader, today announced it joined the Linux
Foundation Edge project. LF Edge is establishing an open,
interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware,
silicon, cloud, or operating system that will help Alef—and the edge
industry—propel an open source edge framework.
The deployment of the open Edge Internet—enabled by the LF Edge
community—creates an opportunity for Alef and the entire edge ecosystem
to innovate faster and power applications even closer to the edge. The
Edge Internet will create opportunities for a variety of different
market segments including augmented and virtual reality, smart venues,
internet of things and industrial internet of things, gaming, retail,
advertising and automotive to be transformed by the Alef open-source
solution stack.
LF Edge brings together top edge projects across IoT, cloud, and the
enterprise to increase unification across platforms, communities and
ecosystems. These projects address the challenge of industry
fragmentation and catalyze participation across end users, vendors and
developers to transform all aspects of the edge and accelerate open
source implementations.
Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of Alef, said, “We are excited to collaborate
within LF Edge to help redefine the internet. With more than 11 million
active Alef mobile edge subscribers and nearly 3 billion edge sessions
already, the potential of the edge industry has become widely understood
and required for our networks. The Edge Internet is live today, and we
look forward to continuing and sharing our work, bringing 5G apps and
services to 4G networks.”
Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux
Foundation, said, “We extend a very warm welcome to Alef, and to the
synergies and expertise they will bring to the LF Edge community.
Industry leaders working together through LF Edge will further advance
the deployment of edge computing across industries, enabled by the power
of open source.”
Alef has already created an open source edge solution, which is
showcased in the company’s New York City office. The edge applications
that are showcased in the Alef office and being built by the LF Edge
through an open source framework, will lead to new revenue streams for
the industry.
About Alef Mobitech
Alef Mobitech is the leader in the Edge Internet, which allows us to
physically locate products and services closer to users. Alef’s
innovative architecture allows for 5G-style applications to work over
4G. New and existing networks benefit from our Edge architecture. In
addition to its Edge overlay and enablers, Alef develops in-house Edge
solutions and works with an array of partners to build the world’s first
Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented
Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and
Gaming.
Alef Mobitech is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India
and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefmobitech.com/
for more information on how we can help.
