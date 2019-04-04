Alef Mobitech : Joins Linux Foundation Edge

Collaboration with LF Edge will drive adoption of the Edge Internet

Alef Mobitech, the Edge Internet leader, today announced it joined the Linux Foundation Edge project. LF Edge is establishing an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system that will help Alef—and the edge industry—propel an open source edge framework.

The deployment of the open Edge Internet—enabled by the LF Edge community—creates an opportunity for Alef and the entire edge ecosystem to innovate faster and power applications even closer to the edge. The Edge Internet will create opportunities for a variety of different market segments including augmented and virtual reality, smart venues, internet of things and industrial internet of things, gaming, retail, advertising and automotive to be transformed by the Alef open-source solution stack.

LF Edge brings together top edge projects across IoT, cloud, and the enterprise to increase unification across platforms, communities and ecosystems. These projects address the challenge of industry fragmentation and catalyze participation across end users, vendors and developers to transform all aspects of the edge and accelerate open source implementations.

Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of Alef, said, “We are excited to collaborate within LF Edge to help redefine the internet. With more than 11 million active Alef mobile edge subscribers and nearly 3 billion edge sessions already, the potential of the edge industry has become widely understood and required for our networks. The Edge Internet is live today, and we look forward to continuing and sharing our work, bringing 5G apps and services to 4G networks.”

Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation, said, “We extend a very warm welcome to Alef, and to the synergies and expertise they will bring to the LF Edge community. Industry leaders working together through LF Edge will further advance the deployment of edge computing across industries, enabled by the power of open source.”

Alef has already created an open source edge solution, which is showcased in the company’s New York City office. The edge applications that are showcased in the Alef office and being built by the LF Edge through an open source framework, will lead to new revenue streams for the industry.

