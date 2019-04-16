Log in
Alef Mobitech Poised for Several Major Deployment Announcements in 2019; Changes Name to AlefEdge to Reflect Category Leadership and Business Model

04/16/2019 | 09:02am EDT

Alef Mobitech, the Edge Internet leader, today unveiled its new name, AlefEdge – effectively immediately. The name change supports the company’s vision for the future and supports its corporate mission – to herald in a new era with an identity that truly reflects its role as pioneer of the now established category of the Edge.

“Changing the name of our company from Alef Mobitech to AlefEdge aligns with our company mantra – we are first and we are the edge,” says Dr. Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. “In August of 2018, we deployed our Edge Internet solution in India, and by doing so, marked the territory as the first ever live network edge computing deployment in the world.”

Serving more than 11 million users and nearly 3 billion edge sessions, AlefEdge leads in Mobile Internet Edge deployments, leveraging its plug-n-play Edge Operating System to realize both Edge Enhanced and Edge Native applications. With its evolutionary approach, Alef has established that while 5G needs Edge Computing, Edge Computing doesn’t need 5G.

Launched in 2013, AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Mumbai and Pune, India, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Powered by its Edge Solution that plugs seamlessly into existing standard 4G and 5G networks, AlefEdge allows Application Providers and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to work collaboratively to unleash the value of the Edge Internet engine while empowered to bring a new class of fast, effective and rich internet applications to market.

“Over the past year, we have seen the Edge go from a niche solution to an undeniable market,” adds Sundaram. “We have capitalized on the momentum in the market with proof which includes joining the Kinetic Edge Alliance, joining the Intel Network Builders program, joining the LF Edge and demonstrating Edge applications with Tech Mahindra. Our mission of the Edge Internet is becoming realized right before our eyes.”

For more information, visit: www.alefedge.com.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, which allows us to physically locate products and services closer to users. Alef’s innovative architecture allows for 5G-style applications to work over 4G. New and existing networks benefit from our Edge architecture. In addition to its Edge overlay and enablers, Alef develops in-house Edge solutions and works with an array of partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming.

AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.


© Business Wire 2019
