Alef Mobitech Poised for Several Major Deployment Announcements in 2019; Changes Name to AlefEdge to Reflect Category Leadership and Business Model

Mobitech, the Edge Internet leader, today unveiled its new name, AlefEdge
– effectively immediately. The name change supports the company’s vision
for the future and supports its corporate mission – to herald in a new
era with an identity that truly reflects its role as pioneer of the now
established category of the Edge.
“Changing the name of our company from Alef Mobitech to AlefEdge aligns
with our company mantra – we are first and we are the edge,” says Dr.
Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. “In
August of 2018, we deployed our Edge Internet solution in India, and
by doing so, marked the territory as the first ever live network edge
computing deployment in the world.”
Serving more than 11 million users and nearly 3 billion edge sessions,
AlefEdge leads in Mobile Internet Edge deployments, leveraging its
plug-n-play Edge Operating System to realize both Edge Enhanced and Edge
Native applications. With its evolutionary approach, Alef has
established that while 5G needs Edge Computing, Edge Computing doesn’t
need 5G.
Launched in 2013, AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with
offices in Mumbai and Pune, India, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Powered by its
Edge Solution that plugs seamlessly into existing standard 4G and 5G
networks, AlefEdge allows Application Providers and Mobile Network
Operators (MNOs) to work collaboratively to unleash the value of the
Edge Internet engine while empowered to bring a new class of fast,
effective and rich internet applications to market.
“Over the past year, we have seen the Edge go from a niche solution to
an undeniable market,” adds Sundaram. “We have capitalized on the
momentum in the market with proof which includes joining
the Kinetic Edge Alliance, joining the
Intel Network Builders program, joining
the LF Edge and demonstrating
Edge applications with Tech Mahindra. Our mission of the Edge
Internet is becoming realized right before our eyes.”
For more information, visit: www.alefedge.com.
About AlefEdge
AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, which allows us to
physically locate products and services closer to users. Alef’s
innovative architecture allows for 5G-style applications to work over
4G. New and existing networks benefit from our Edge architecture. In
addition to its Edge overlay and enablers, Alef develops in-house Edge
solutions and works with an array of partners to build the world’s first
Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented
Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and
Gaming.
AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and
Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/
for more information on how we can help.
