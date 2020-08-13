Log in
Alenas Gumuliauskas becomes Chancellor of the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation

08/13/2020 | 04:13am EDT

From 27 July this year, Alenas Gumuliauskas, 43, who has previously worked in the financial sector and has a degree in law and business finance, takes office as Chancellor of the Ministry the Economy and Innovation.

'We are glad that a person with experience is coming to work at the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation because the term of office is coming to an end and work is yet sufficient. Alenas Gumuliauskas is a financier, auditor who knows business structure and is able to manage financial flows, so such experience will certainly be useful,' says Rimantas Sinkevičius, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

'There is a lot of work to be done with regard to the recovery of various Lithuanian business sectors: export, industry, tourism and others. I hope that my knowledge and experience, although in such a short time, will help to complete the maximum of tasks and will establish a strong foundation for the implementation of the DNA plan for the future economy of Lithuania', - says Alenas Gumuliauskas.

Before becoming Chancellor of the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation Alenas Gumuliauskas was Finance Manager at Aventis Group. Also, he held leading auditor and financier positions at Daugpilio Lokomotyvų Remonto Gamykla, AB, MC Grupė, UAB, Lietuvos Geležinkeliai, AB, Orlen Lietuva, AB, the State Tax Inspectorate, the National Courts Administration, and the State Control.

The new Chancellor is also a member of the board of Klaipėdos Vanduo, AB.

The Chancellor of the Ministry is a civil servant of political confidence who is appointed and dismissed by the Minister.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:12:17 UTC
