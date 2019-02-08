Alerian : Releases Season Two of Energy Titans Podcast

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian, the leading energy infrastructure index provider, announced today the season two launch of "Alerian Presents: Energy Titans," a podcast hosted by Alerian President and CEO Kenny Feng. The second season will focus on the drivers, challenges, successes, and failures that have shaped the careers and lives of the founders and leaders of the energy infrastructure sector.

Both season one and two of "Alerian Presents: Energy Titans," are available today at www.alerian.com/podcast and on Apple Podcasts. In each new episode, Feng will take listeners behind the scenes to better understand the founders and leaders that have built the energy infrastructure sector. With eight episodes in the second season, listeners can expect a new episode each week.

The second season includes conversations with:

David Dehaemers , President and CEO of Tallgrass Energy

, President and CEO of Bob Phillips , Chairman, President, and CEO of Crestwood Equity Partners

, Chairman, President, and CEO of Barry Davis, Executive Chairman of EnLink Midstream

Jon Ackerman , Executive Vice President and CFO of Moda Midstream

, Executive Vice President and CFO of Dan Tutcher , Managing Director, Public Securities of Brookfield Asset Management

, Managing Director, Public Securities of Dave Schulte , Chairman, President, and CEO of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

, Chairman, President, and CEO of Dave King, Managing Partner of US Capital Advisors

Bobby Tudor , Chairman of Tudor, Pickering, Holt

For more information, listeners can visit alerian.com

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of January 31, 2019, over $13 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

