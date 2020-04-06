Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alert, Beware of COVID-19 Cyber-attacks, Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:23am EDT

www.cbn.gov.ng

Central Bank of Nigeria

Press Release

Alert! Beware of COVID-19Cyber-attacks, Fraud

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to alert the general public that cyber-criminals are taking advantage of the current "COVID-19" pandemic to defraud citizens, steal sensitive information, or gain unauthorized access to computers or mobile devices using various techniques.

This trend is not peculiar to Nigeria as there has been a rise in COVID-19-related cyber- criminal activities all over the world. Our priority is to ensure that Nigerian banking customers are aware of the ongoing trend to prevent them from falling victim to such cyber- crimes.

Some of the cyber-criminal activities using the COVID-19 pandemic are outlined below:

Phishing campaigns: cyber-criminals send out emails claiming to be from health organizations such as the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO). The email may contain a link which, if clicked, steals login credentials or other confidential information from the victim's computer or mobile device.

Relief Packages: Cyber-criminals have also been sending messages via social media or emails asking people to click on links to register in order to get their COVID-19 relief packages from the Government or other organisations. They simply use this to get confidential information from unwary victims. Relief package scams also come in the form of phone calls asking people to provide their banking details to receive relief packages.

A sample is as seen below:

Impersonation: Cyber-criminals place calls to individuals claiming to be staff of their banks and asking them to get mobile apps that would help them get through this pandemic period. Such mobile apps are however used to steal information from the victims' mobile phones among other things. Criminals have also produced COVID-19 maps, which steal information in the background.

To ensure that bank customers and citizens do not fall victim to these cyber-crimes, please observe the following precautions:

  1. Beware of and verify emails or phone calls claiming to be from NCDC, WHO or Government, especially when such emails request your banking information or to click on a link. Visit official websites of relevant organizations for desired information;
  2. Avoid clicking on links or attachments in emails that claim to have more information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic;
  3. Avoid downloading mobile apps from untrusted sources; and
  4. Obtain relief package or other information from trusted news media.

While we work to keep safe physically and prevent further spread of the virus, members of the public should endeavor to apply caution in order to beat not just the COVID-19 Virus but also the cyber-criminals seeking to take advantage of its spread for nefarious acts.

The Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to monitor and investigate these activities and provide updates as they occur.

Isaac Okorafor

Director, Corporate Communications

April 06, 2020

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 14:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aHighwire PR Acquires Wonderscript to Expand Digital Services
GL
10:40aEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:40aSTATS PERFORM : to Deliver Football Analytics Course in Collaboration with Birkbeck University
BU
10:40aWIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:40a
NE
10:39aSCATEC SOLAR : reorganises its segment reporting structure
AQ
10:37aGFG RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - GFG
AQ
10:36aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:35aSIGNIFY : Sell rating from JP Morgan
ZD
10:35aNOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
ZD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group