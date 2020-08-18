Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alert Logic : Launches Industry's First MDR Partner Program to Catalyze Long-Term Revenue Growth for Managed Service Providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 10:06am EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced a new tier of its Partner Connect program purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) to seamlessly deliver advanced cybersecurity services to their customers. Through the industry's first managed detection and response (MDR) partner program, MSPs can leverage Alert Logic's best-in-class security solution and exclusive resources to improve unit economics and market expansion at scale.

Alert Logic logo (PRNewsfoto/Alert Logic)

"Across the board, organizations are looking for cost-effective access to the advanced technologies and 24/7 experts needed to secure IT environments in today's complex threat landscape," said Annalea Ilg, Chief Information Security Officer, Involta. "As a full-service MSP operating in a highly competitive market, Involta depends on innovative partners like Alert Logic for differentiated and flexible offerings to meet the unique and ever-changing security needs of our customers."

"MDR providers deliver a range of capabilities to search and detect vulnerabilities, indicators of compromise, suspicious behavior, and advanced threats across the entire IT ecosystem, 24/7," said Aaron Sherrill, senior analyst, 451 Research. "Enterprises are finding that MDR providers deliver collaborative and personalized services tailored for their organization, enabling security teams to quickly deploy and leverage capabilities that would otherwise take months, if not years, to build on their own."1

MSPs are essential to Alert Logic's channel strategy, and by partnering with Alert Logic they can capitalize on:

  • Tailor-Made MSP Pricing – with fully portable licensing that accounts for market volatility, enables scale, and improves predictability for MSP businesses.
  • SOC-Enabled NOC – with a team of designated security analysts providing 24/7 monitoring and management through SOC/NOC operational integration and automation.
  • Branded Security Assessments – with ongoing security consultations and tools that can be embedded in managed services to provide assessments of a customer's security posture.
  • MSP-Centric Managed Accounts Dashboards – with roll-up summary of security data for all customers along with scorecards by account level in a modern visual experience that is easy to navigate.

Alert Logic MSP-centric managed accounts dashboard

  • Dedicated, High-Touch Engagement – with a named cross-functional account team, an MSP partner portal with access to sales toolkits and marketing support, and customized training, marketing campaigns, and operational playbooks.

"The Partner Connect MSP program is specifically geared to improve unit economics and derived value for Alert Logic's strategic partners so they experience a positive impact on both their bottom- and top-line growth," said Chad Bacher, SVP and General Manager of Global Channels, Alert Logic. "By seamlessly integrating our fit-for-purpose design into the MSP's operating model, they are equipped to provide additional protection, insight, and response to their customers, significantly reducing time to cyber threat detection and remediation – a winning outcome for everyone."

Alert Logic is hosting a 30-minute LinkedIn livestream on August 18 at 12 noon CDT for MSPs interested in learning more about the new Partner Connect program tier. To participate live or view the recording, visit the Alert Logic LinkedIn page. Additional information on the Partner Connect MSP program can also be accessed here.

1 451 Research, "The Continuing Evolution of Managed Detection and Response Services," Aaron Sherrill, June 2020.

About Alert Logic
Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – our knowledge is your advantage.

Alert Logic® is a registered trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.
All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.

For Alert Logic Inquiries:
Christine Blake
Public Relations
W2 Communications
703-877-8114
Christine@w2comm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-logic-launches-industrys-first-mdr-partner-program-to-catalyze-long-term-revenue-growth-for-managed-service-providers-301113451.html

SOURCE Alert Logic


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aNOODLES MPANY : & Co CFO stepping down
AQ
10:40aDECIBEL : Names Jason Lund as Chief Operating Officer
BU
10:39aMPLX LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:39aINMOMENT : Announces XI Digital Transformation Solution to Help Top Brands Improve Digital Experiences
BU
10:37aVISUAL LEASE : Appoints Amy Land as Director of Human Resources
BU
10:35a$250,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Helps Hospice & Home Care Providers Obtain PPE
GL
10:34aThe Women's Choice Award® and the 2020 FORTUNE'S FIVE STAR Professional honors Wealth Manager, Elaine Shanley, Finance Forward
GL
10:33aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group