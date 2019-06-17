AlertEnterprise Founder and CEO Named a Top Influencer in the Security Industry

AlertEnterprise Inc. (“AlertEnterprise”), the leading physical-logical
security convergence software company, today announced its founder and
CEO Jasvir Gill, has been named to the IFSEC Global influencers in
security and fire 2019 list. The list was determined by a panel of
industry experts.
Every year, the IFSEC Global influencer list includes the industry's
most distinguished thought leaders, influential executives, and pioneers
in innovation. A respected and proven visionary, Jasvir’s selection
reflects the profound impact he is making on the security industry.
"This is an exciting time for the industry and AlertEnterprise, as
cyber-physical convergence, physical identity and access governance, and
digital transformation expand the boundaries of security to become a
true business enabler for some of the most influential and respected
global companies," said Mr. Gill. "It is an honor to be recognized by
IFSEC Global on a list of such talented industry leaders."
AlertEnterprise will be showcasing its latest game-changing technologies
for physical identity and access management, AI-powered Insider Threat
Protection, and Visitor Identity Management at the 2019 IFSEC
International tradeshow and conference, June 18-20, stand IF1017, at the
EXCEL London, UK. To register for a demonstration, please click here
or contact sales at info@alertenterprise.com.
About AlertEnterprise
AlertEnterprise software provides true prevention of insider threats,
fraud, theft, sabotage and acts of terrorism by overcoming
vulnerabilities and blended threats across Information Technology,
Operational Technology (OT), Physical Access Systems and Industrial
Control Systems. Purpose-built for protecting critical infrastructure in
key sectors, such as utilities, oil and gas, airports, federal agencies,
financials, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, AlertEnterprise solutions
deliver industry-specific situational awareness with continuous
monitoring and incident management. To learn more about AlertEnterprise,
please visit www.alertenterprise.com
