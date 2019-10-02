Log in
AlertMedia :'s New Product Calculates Impact of Local Threats on Your Business and Warns Those at Risk

10/02/2019 | 11:46am EDT

New threats are constantly emerging all over the world, affecting an increasingly dispersed and mobile workforce. Companies are left struggling to sort through the noise, so they can understand which threats pose an immediate risk to their employees and assets, and quickly communicate about those threats to improve safety. Regardless of the type of threat—severe weather, active shooter, political unrest—organizations need to reduce the time between the emergence of a threat and when they take action to protect their people and their business.

AlertMedia now solves this problem by integrating threat monitoring directly into its industry-leading emergency communication software. Using comprehensive threat data from analysts and trusted sources around the world, AlertMedia performs over 100 million calculations daily to cross-reference the location of each global threat against employee and asset locations. This analysis allows companies to clearly see the threats that impact their business. Organizations no longer have to monitor local and global news outlets, Twitter feeds, weather alerts, and other threat sources. AlertMedia provides companies with the threat information they need, including threat severity, advice, background information, location, and precisely who is impacted, all in one simple interface where they can also seamlessly notify their people.

“We heard repeatedly from our customers that they needed a reliable source of threat information coupled with an understanding of who is impacted so they could proactively communicate to keep their employees safe. AlertMedia now helps organizations quickly understand what threats may be impacting their people and then communicate with them directly,” said AlertMedia CEO Brian Cruver. “Our local threat monitoring service helps our customers keep their people safe 24 hours a day, every day of the year. It operates constantly, capturing updated location data as people travel and potentially move within harm’s way.”

AlertMedia’s threat monitoring service even automatically alerts company administrators (or employees directly) when a threat emerges that could be impacting their people. Employers can set their auto-alert preferences, selecting which categories of threats and threat severities matter to them. For example, an employer may choose to have AlertMedia notify employees directly in the case of a security threat like an active shooter while filtering out low severity threats like airport closures or heat advisories. Automated alerts mean that companies won’t lose critical time between the emergence of a threat and communicating that threat to at-risk employees. Using AlertMedia’s top-rated emergency communication system, which is trusted by organizations like Walmart, DHL, The Salvation Army, BPX Energy, and Greyhound, organizations can rapidly communicate with impacted people across multiple channels (text, email, mobile app, voice, and social media).

AlertMedia is the first and only provider to integrate global threat content—filtered to show specific risk to a business based on the real-time location of its people and assets—with an enterprise emergency communication system, empowering companies to quickly make critical decisions, send emergency communications, perform wellness checks, and conduct the other activities necessary to protect their people.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia is the world’s leading emergency communication provider. Founded in 2013, the company helps global organizations securely and effectively monitor threats, streamline communications, and improve employee safety. AlertMedia’s powerful two-way communication software helps companies send and receive critical communications via multiple channels using one simple interface. AlertMedia ranked No. 285 (#3 software company in Texas) on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the country. AlertMedia also received the Gold ASTORS Award in the “Best Mass Notification System” category for two years in a row. After introducing innovative threat monitoring capabilities, AlertMedia was recognized by the National Weather Service as a 2019 Weather Ready Nation Ambassador of Excellence, an award given to organizations for serving as leaders and helping their communities to be prepared, responsive, and resilient.

AlertMedia’s rapid growth has been accompanied by recognition as one of the top places to work. AlertMedia has been identified as one of the top five Best Places to Work by the Austin Business Journal for three years, recognized by the Austin Chamber of Commerce as one of the city’s most innovative companies, and named one of Austin's Coolest Companies and most promising companies (50 on Fire) by Austin Inno. For more information, please call (800) 826-0777 or visit https://www.alertmedia.com/local-threat-monitoring/


© Business Wire 2019
