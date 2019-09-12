Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alerus Financial : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (September 12, 2019) - Alerus Financial Corporation ('Alerus') announced today that its initial public offering of 2,860,000 shares of its common stock priced at $21.00 per share. Alerus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 429,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 13, 2019, under the ticker symbol 'ALRS.' The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 17, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. served as joint book-running managers in the offering, and Piper Jaffray & Co. served as co-manager. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address); or D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Syndicate, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, Montana 59401, or by telephone at (800) 332-5915.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 12, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business lines-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus has full-service banking offices located in the states of North Dakota, Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area, and Arizona, specifically the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metropolitan statistical area. Alerus offers banking, retirement and benefits, wealth management and mortgage products and services at each of its full-service banking offices. In addition to the offices located in its banking markets, Alerus' retirement and benefit services business administers plans in all 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire. As of June 30, 2019, Alerus had $2.2 billion of total assets, $1.8 billion of total deposits and total stockholders' equity of $213.8 million, including shares owned by its employee stock ownership plan. In addition, as of June 30, 2019, Alerus had $27.9 billion of assets under administration and $5.3 billion of assets under management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements,' including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, and other risks detailed in 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,' 'Risk Factors' and other sections of the registration statement. Potential investors should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future results, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may,'' ''might,'' ''should,'' ''could,'' ''predict,'' ''potential,'' ''believe,'' ''expect,'' ''continue,'' ''will,'' ''anticipate,'' ''seek,'' ''estimate,'' ''intend,'' ''plan,'' ''projection,'' ''goal,'' ''target,'' ''outlook,'' ''aim,'' ''would,'' ''annualized'' and ''outlook,'' or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Alerus does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/12The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Launch Of Private Exchange Offer For Any And All Of Its Outstanding 6.063% Surplus Notes Due 2040
PR
09/12KDR : Scheme becomes effective 5072 KB
PU
09/12SATS : and DHL join forces to enhance digital integrated supply chain for airlines
PU
09/12RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES TO AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST BANKS : regulator
RE
09/12FUJITSU : Bolsters its AI "Wide Learning" Technology with New Technique to Deliver Optimized Action Plans in Various Fields
AQ
09/12CISCO : Congratulations 2019 Data Science Award Winners!
PU
09/12ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : 4KUniverse Expands Across Asia-Pacific via AsiaSat 9
PU
09/12Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids - sources
RE
09/12EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
09/12NUVISTA ENERGY : Pipeline leaks 500,000 litres of produced salt water in northwestern Alberta
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
5ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group