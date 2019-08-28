Log in
Alerus Financial : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

08/28/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

Missy Keney, Investor Relations 701.280.5120 (Office) :: 218.791.6818 (Cell) missy.keney@alerus.com investors.alerus.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION DECLARES

CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (August 28, 2019) - Alerus Financial Corporation (OTCQX: ALRS) announced that its board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, a 7.7 percent increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 20, 2019.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, N.A., offers business and consumer banking products and services, residential mortgage financing, employer-sponsored retirement plan and benefit administration, and wealth management including trust, brokerage, insurance, and asset management. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, N.D., the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. metropolitan area, and Scottsdale and Mesa, Ariz. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul and Albert Lea, Minn., East Lansing and Troy, Mich., and Bedford, N.H.

# # #

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 19:30:05 UTC
