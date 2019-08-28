Alerus Financial : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

Missy Keney, Investor Relations 701.280.5120 (Office) :: 218.791.6818 (Cell) missy.keney@alerus.com investors.alerus.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION DECLARES
CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (August 28, 2019) - Alerus Financial Corporation (OTCQX: ALRS) announced that its board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, a 7.7 percent increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 20, 2019.
About Alerus Financial Corporation
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, N.A., offers business and consumer banking products and services, residential mortgage financing, employer-sponsored retirement plan and benefit administration, and wealth management including trust, brokerage, insurance, and asset management. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, N.D., the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. metropolitan area, and Scottsdale and Mesa, Ariz. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul and Albert Lea, Minn., East Lansing and Troy, Mich., and Bedford, N.H.
