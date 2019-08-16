Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alerus Financial : Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (August 16, 2019) - Alerus Financial Corporation ('Alerus') announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Alerus has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'ALRS.'

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are serving as joint book-running managers in the proposed offering, and Piper Jaffray & Co. is serving as co-manager. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address); or D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Syndicate, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, Montana 59401, or by telephone at (800) 332-5915.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alerus Financial Corporation
Alerus is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business lines-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus has full-service banking offices located in the states of North Dakota, Minnesota, specifically, the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area, and Arizona, specifically, the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metropolitan statistical area. Alerus offers banking, retirement and benefits, wealth management and mortgage products and services at each of its full-service banking offices. In addition to the offices located in its banking markets, Alerus' retirement and benefit services business administers plans in all 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire. As of June 30, 2019, Alerus had $2.2 billion of total assets, $1.8 billion of total deposits and total stockholders' equity of $213.8 million, including shares owned by its employee stock ownership plan. In addition, as of June 30, 2019, Alerus had $27.9 billion of assets under administration and $5.3 billion of assets under management.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 21:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02pPERRIGO : Sc 13d/a
PU
05:57pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sasol Limited - SSL
GL
05:56pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX
GL
05:52pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:48pInnocent Man Exonerated of Murder Freed 24 Hours Ago to Receive Donated Dentistry at Liberty Oaks Dental Group
GL
05:48pCBS Finance Chief Faces Tough Job Merging With Viacom
DJ
05:46pCROWN POINT ENERGY : Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
AQ
05:45pCanAlaska Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement
NE
05:42pWeissLaw LLP Investigates ASV Holdings, Inc.
PR
05:41pBandera Modern Dentistry and Kitty Hawk Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics to Provide Donated Dentistry on Smile Generation Serve Day
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PERRIGO COMPANY PLC : PERRIGO : SC 13D/A
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
4BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Shares Fall 11% As Madoff Critic Assails Accounting -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group