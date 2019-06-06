Alerus Financial : hires Peter Haugen as Senior Financial Guide

EXCELSIOR, MN (April 30, 2019) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Haugen as a senior financial guide at Alerus' Excelsior office. In this role, Haugen works with consumer clients to understand their financial needs, while delivering holistic financial advice to help them achieve their financial goals. He is the primary point of contact for new or existing clients and provides comprehensive financial management solutions for clients.

Haugen has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including staff management and training, client development, consumer and business lending, real estate loan origination, strategic planning, financial education, and community outreach. Haugen has a Bachelor of Arts from St. Olaf College, and earned a degree from the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin.