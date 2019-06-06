Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alerus Financial : hires Peter Haugen as Senior Financial Guide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

EXCELSIOR, MN (April 30, 2019) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Haugen as a senior financial guide at Alerus' Excelsior office. In this role, Haugen works with consumer clients to understand their financial needs, while delivering holistic financial advice to help them achieve their financial goals. He is the primary point of contact for new or existing clients and provides comprehensive financial management solutions for clients.

Haugen has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including staff management and training, client development, consumer and business lending, real estate loan origination, strategic planning, financial education, and community outreach. Haugen has a Bachelor of Arts from St. Olaf College, and earned a degree from the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 22:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18pZUORA : NoAm Subscribed 2019 SEE Awards
PU
07:18pJ C PENNEY : June 6, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Grants Equity Inducement Award to Shawn Gensch
PU
07:18pZUORA : Subscribed 2019 Is a Wrap!
PU
07:18pSUTRO BIOPHARMA : Sr. Quality Control Analyst
PU
07:18pJ C PENNEY : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07:18pJ C PENNEY : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07:18pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : Announces Sale of Two 20,000 Psi BOP Stacks to Transocean
BU
07:16pEXCLUSIVE : Sanofi poised to appoint Novartis' Hudson as CEO
RE
07:14pRAY POWER, AIT BAD EXAMPLES OF BROADCAST MEDIA : NBC explains shutdown
AQ
07:13pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NFI GROUP INC : NFI : Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Intuitive Rheometer Series Designed for Quality Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About