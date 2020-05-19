Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alex Mooney : Congressman Alex X. Mooney Urges Equal Access to Coronavirus Relief Funds for Coal Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2020

Congressman Alex Mooney Urges Equal Access to Coronavirus Relief Funds for Coal Industry

WASHINGTON - Today Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02), along with 15 members of the U.S. House of Representatives Coal Caucus, signed a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Small Business Administration Administrator Carranza in support of the coal industry's equal access to coronavirus relief funds.

This letter specifically requests that the coal industry be eligible for relief through the Main Street Lending Program (MSLP) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as was originally intended by Congress through passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This pandemic has devastated the energy industry, resulting in decreased demand, dramatically reduced prices and the loss of jobs. According to the Coal Caucus letter, both coal-fired generation and consumption have declined by 44 percent in a significant portion of the country, and coal prices are down.

'As a member of the Coal Caucus, I'm focused on helping ensure West Virginia's energy jobs are supported during this time through equal access to coronavirus financial relief. A robust energy sector will fuel our economic recovery,' said Congressman Mooney.

###

Disclaimer

Alex Mooney published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 18:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48pPRESS RELEASE : NAWG: Necessary CFAP Assistance Provided for Some Wheat Growers, Leaves Others Behind
PU
02:47pMnuchin defends U.S. fiscal response to pandemic, seeks payroll loan extension
RE
02:46pElderly home turns to wearables for contact tracing, sidestepping Apple-Google limits
RE
02:33pFed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk--Update
DJ
02:28pCED Calls for Increased Broadband Access, Updated Regulations & Enhanced Public Sector Technology Capabilities to Deal with Crises
PU
02:28pALEX MOONEY : Congressman Alex X. Mooney Urges Equal Access to Coronavirus Relief Funds for Coal Industry
PU
02:08pOperational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (May 25-June 5)
PU
02:08pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : President Donald Trump Addresses Beef Imports During NCBA White House Visit
PU
01:50pFAA to mandate new safety-management tools for airplane manufacturers
RE
01:43pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : Minister Grlić Radman addresses CoR Presidency
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony to take full control of listed financial arm for $3.7 billion
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla's Path to Joining S&P 500 Is Connected to a Profit Streak -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group