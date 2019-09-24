Log in
Alex Park Joins Western Dental as Chief Credit Officer

09/24/2019

Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, today announced the appointment of Alex Park as Chief Credit Officer, effective September 23.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005839/en/

Alex Park, Chief Credit Officer of Western Dental (Photo: Business Wire)

Alex Park, Chief Credit Officer of Western Dental (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Park comes to Western Dental with more than 20 years of consumer credit and corporate risk management experience in financial services. He was recently Senior Vice President, Consumer Credit for Bank of America, where he created, staffed and managed a Net Credit Loss Management Group responsible for reporting related to on-balance-sheet home loans. At Washington Mutual Bank he was Senior Vice President, Senior Risk Officer – Servicing, Home Equity and Subprime, and he created a new credit risk management department as Vice President, Credit Risk Management for Fremont Investment & Loan. While at Green Tree, as Vice President, Corporate Risk and then Senior Vice President, Risk Management, he led a number of key initiatives, including developing portfolio performance forecasting methods. He also served as a Senior Risk Manager for HSBC where he designed and implemented credit risk functions and processes related to developing and launching new products for subprime borrowers, small businesses, and commercial credit cards.

“We welcome Alex to the Western Dental team,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “He brings valuable insights as an executive with two decades of experience in a variety of consumer credit and risk management situations, as well as important leadership and management abilities from his Navy and civil engineering background.”

“Western Dental is well known for its history of leadership in making dental care and orthodontics accessible and affordable, including through installment plans for patients,” said Mr. Park. “It is exciting to be part of this team and help safeguard and advance the mission of an organization with such an important role in the community.”

Mr. Park has a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Marketing from Chicago Graduate School of Business and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Columbia University. He is a Certified Consumer Credit Executive with the International Credit Association. A U.S. Navy veteran, he was a Lieutenant and served as Officer in Charge of Construction; he received Navy Achievement Medals for leadership and professional achievement.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 3.0 million patient visits annually in 321 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists will provide care to a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2019, and Western Dental is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.


© Business Wire 2019
