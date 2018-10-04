TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / Alexander Elbanna makes history with his launch of Digital World Exchange.

Digital World Exchange is now open for trading. This platform is one-of-a-kind in the fact that it is backed by ten million in Bitcoin. Users can create an account within the platform to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies. Currently, the exchange supports the top fifteen cryptocurrencies and was built on a platform to allow for a user-friendly experience.

The CEO, Alexander Elbanna, is proud to deliver a platform which allows users to buy, sell, and trade while also having access to a digital marketplace referred to as the Amazon of cryptocurrency. Alex is looking forward to the exchange expanding across multiple countries and allowing people in isolated areas to utilize the exchange as a form of payment and/or trade. "One of the most difficult things we face in this country is the fact that our economy discriminates against the hardworking class with low wages, minimal health care, and their inability to meet financial obligations they are expected to meet," says Elbanna. "With Digital World Exchange, we will find solutions for every sector starting with agriculture, energy, financial, healthcare, housing, and education. Using our platform will give users the opportunity to gain financial growth for the first time. With our technology, we use confirmations that are instant and applicable to real life situations such as buying a cheeseburger at McDonald's, paying for gas, and swiping your card to pay for a snack. Our goal is to make a currency that can be used in daily life to help the 99.9 percent of the world."

The coin is listed as DWE, and is not an ICO. The exchange is a blockchain network with instant confirmations of transactions. Digital World Exchange is looking to be a global solution for issues that everyone in the world is facing. Digital World Exchange's mission is based upon supporting the community in a positive way which in turn will allow its community to support the exchange. "We back our exchange using BTC and 51 percent of our exchange profits daily. 51 percent of profits stay in exchange, and each month we will award bonus DWE coins based on the monthly average of coins in your DWE wallet. So you earn DWE as you hold the coins in addition to the fluctuation of the market price, making it a win/win for our community. We have a lot of plans moving forward, but will only announce them 48 hours prior to release. In this wild west world, we want to ensure your safety and security."

"DWE payments will confirm in less than a second. Our Masternodes, Instasend, and Private send have an X11 Algorithm, mining software and Proof of work / Proof of Stake. We will implement ZeroCoin protocol for anonymous transactions. This will protect your financial information. PrivateSend ensures your activity history and balances will be private. Transactions are confirmed by 200 TerraHash of X11 ASIC computing power and over 4,500 servers hosted around the world. The same transaction, paid with DWE, would cost less than $0.01. i.e. It'd almost be free. In the Bitcoin network, transactions require 10 minutes for confirmation. For a business, this is unacceptable. PIVX transactions, on the other hand, are confirmed within 60 seconds and are most often instant. We are eco-friendly as it does not require any traditional computationally demanding miners to run its network. Our blockchain was built by forking from DASH and PIVX. Our programming languages are C++ and Solidity." Signing up for a membership is free at https://digitalworldexchange.com.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513453/iNewswire%2010.4.jpg

SOURCE: Digital World Exchange