Alexander: Green New Deal So Far Out in Left Field Not Many Will Take It Seriously

03/26/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

'The Democrats' Green New Deal is basically an assault on cars, cows and combustion. And with nuclear power available, its strategy for fighting climate change with windmills makes as much sense as going to war in sailboats.' - Senator Lamar Alexander

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2019 - United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after voting against the Democrats' Green New Deal:

'The Democrat cure for climate change is so far out in left field that not many are going to take it seriously. The Democrats' Green New Deal is basically an assault on cars, cows and combustion. And with nuclear power available, its strategy for fighting climate change with windmills makes as much sense as going to war in sailboats,' Alexander said. 'So, as one Republican, I propose this response to climate change: the United States should launch a New Manhattan Project for Clean Energy, a five year project with Ten Grand Challenges that will use American research and technology to put our country and the world firmly on a path toward cleaner, cheaper energy.'

In a speech on the Senate floor yesterday, Alexander discussed his proposal, which would double federal funding for energy research and create new sources of cheap, clean energy to raise family incomes at home, strengthen our economy and show the rest of the world how to reduce carbon emissions.

Senator Alexander's Ten Grand Challenges:

  • Advanced Nuclear
  • Natural Gas
  • Carbon Capture
  • Better Batteries
  • Greener Buildings
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Cheaper Solar
  • Fusion
  • Advanced Computing
  • Double Energy Research Funding

###

Disclaimer

Lamar Alexander published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:34:06 UTC
