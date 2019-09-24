Log in
Alexander Group Launches New Website For Revenue Leaders

09/24/2019

The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announced today the launch of its new website: www.alexandergroup.com. The new website is designed to help revenue, sales, sales operations, marketing and services leaders better manage today’s complex customer journey.

“The new website is an exciting representation of the way we approach our consulting work. It reflects our proven methodologies, project experience, research activities and leadership community to help revenue leaders grow the top lines of their businesses. C-suite executives, sales and marketing leaders, sales operations and compensation professionals can easily access updated, thought-leading content and resources to help with their decision-making, learn about the Firm and even benchmark their organizations in real time.” – Gary Tubridy, Senior Vice President, Alexander Group

A primary objective for the website was to rethink the way visitors are able to explore revenue growth-focused insights, discover best practices and engage with their leadership peers. Developed with a modern aesthetic and optimized for mobile platforms, users are able to access high-value, curated videos, podcasts, eBooks, case studies, whitepapers, books and articles based on their industry and role. The research section provides access to open research opportunities and available briefings.

New benchmarking tools provide real time comparisons to user-entered data. For example, C-suite executives can compare their organization to other companies within their industry or across industries.

The redesigned careers section provides prospective candidates with a comprehensive look at career opportunities, employee expectations and life at Alexander Group.

To help them learn from and engage with their peers, leaders can find a full calendar of upcoming events, along with highlights and briefings from recently completed ones. Visitors looking to learn more about Alexander Group will find information about the firm’s Revenue Growth ModelTM, practice areas, team members and leadership team.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com) provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Scottsdale and Stamford.


© Business Wire 2019
