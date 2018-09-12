Alexander Group Survey Reveals Sales Compensation Hot Topics

Results are in from the Alexander
Group’s 2018 Sales Compensation Hot Topics Survey, which
featured responses from more than 105 sales departments. One of the key
findings from the survey indicates that the improved economy has not
affected the amount of available sales personnel talent. Another survey
finding suggests that new regulations regarding ASC 606 have not yet
changed sales crediting practices for sales compensation purposes.
“As many sales leaders know, sales compensation is a key program to
drive desired sales results,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and
senior vice president of the Alexander Group. “Our Hot Topics Survey gives
us the latest corporate thinking regarding this mission-critical pay
program. Of special interest is the desire to reward additional contact
personnel as they contribute to sales success.”
Other Noteworthy Highlights
-
Specialty Customer Contact Jobs—Pay Practices: Jobs with more
customer “influence/persuasion” are more likely to have more dollars
of target compensation devoted to incentive compensation. Product and
vertical sales specialist jobs have the highest portion of pay devoted
to incentive among 14 sales affiliated jobs.
-
Performance Measure Categories Used in Primary Sales Job: Among
seven performance categories (production, strategic, productivity,
customer experience, activities, citizenship and compliance),
production is the dominant performance criterion for sales
compensation purposes.
-
Sales Compensation Practices for the First-Line Sales Manager:
For the most part, sales leadership aligns the incentive program of
first-line sales managers (FLSMs) with the sellers they supervise.
Download a complimentary Executive Summary at https://www.alexandergroup.com/resources/survey-findings/comp-2018-sales-compensation-hot-topics-survey-executive-summary/
