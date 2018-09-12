Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alexander Group Survey Reveals Sales Compensation Hot Topics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:35pm CEST

Results are in from the Alexander Group’s 2018 Sales Compensation Hot Topics Survey, which featured responses from more than 105 sales departments. One of the key findings from the survey indicates that the improved economy has not affected the amount of available sales personnel talent. Another survey finding suggests that new regulations regarding ASC 606 have not yet changed sales crediting practices for sales compensation purposes.

“As many sales leaders know, sales compensation is a key program to drive desired sales results,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and senior vice president of the Alexander Group. “Our Hot Topics Survey gives us the latest corporate thinking regarding this mission-critical pay program. Of special interest is the desire to reward additional contact personnel as they contribute to sales success.”

Other Noteworthy Highlights

  • Specialty Customer Contact Jobs—Pay Practices: Jobs with more customer “influence/persuasion” are more likely to have more dollars of target compensation devoted to incentive compensation. Product and vertical sales specialist jobs have the highest portion of pay devoted to incentive among 14 sales affiliated jobs.
  • Performance Measure Categories Used in Primary Sales Job: Among seven performance categories (production, strategic, productivity, customer experience, activities, citizenship and compliance), production is the dominant performance criterion for sales compensation purposes.
  • Sales Compensation Practices for the First-Line Sales Manager: For the most part, sales leadership aligns the incentive program of first-line sales managers (FLSMs) with the sellers they supervise.

Download a complimentary Executive Summary at https://www.alexandergroup.com/resources/survey-findings/comp-2018-sales-compensation-hot-topics-survey-executive-summary/

About the Alexander Group, Inc.

The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com) provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales and marketing organizations, serving Global 2000 companies across all industries. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, a proven methodology and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-market resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Scottsdale and Stamford.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:14pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Allegiant and Southwest Airlines cancel all flights to and from Norfolk
AQ
02:14pNYC Health + Hospitals Introduces Advanced Meal Delivery System to Enhance the Patient Experience
GL
02:13pDISCOVERY : ‘OPRAH’S SUPERSOUL CONVERSATIONS’ ALL-NEW PODCAST FEATURING ICONIC DESIGNER RALPH LAUREN NOW AVAILABLE
PU
02:13pMICROSOFT : ‘Forza Horizon 4’ has gone gold
PU
02:13pRB 72/2018 : Signing of an agreement with Poczta Polska S.A.
PU
02:11pBOXLIGHT CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pAS EPA SEEKS REGULATORY ROLLBACKS, ENERGY COs MOVE FORWARD ON METHANE MANAGEMENT
GL
02:10pELDORADO RESORTS : El Dorado gets temporary OK to own Tropicana casino
AQ
02:09pPACWEST BANCORP : El Dorado Savings Bank acquired for $467 million. Here's what it means for 30 Calif. offices
AQ
02:09pAegis Sciences Launches New Medication Adherence Tool for Behavioral Healthcare
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : APPLE : to unveil new iPhones, bigger watches
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.