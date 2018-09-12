Alexander Group Survey Reveals Sales Compensation Hot Topics

Results are in from the Alexander Group’s 2018 Sales Compensation Hot Topics Survey, which featured responses from more than 105 sales departments. One of the key findings from the survey indicates that the improved economy has not affected the amount of available sales personnel talent. Another survey finding suggests that new regulations regarding ASC 606 have not yet changed sales crediting practices for sales compensation purposes.

“As many sales leaders know, sales compensation is a key program to drive desired sales results,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and senior vice president of the Alexander Group. “Our Hot Topics Survey gives us the latest corporate thinking regarding this mission-critical pay program. Of special interest is the desire to reward additional contact personnel as they contribute to sales success.”

Other Noteworthy Highlights

Specialty Customer Contact Jobs—Pay Practices: Jobs with more customer “influence/persuasion” are more likely to have more dollars of target compensation devoted to incentive compensation. Product and vertical sales specialist jobs have the highest portion of pay devoted to incentive among 14 sales affiliated jobs.

Jobs with more customer “influence/persuasion” are more likely to have more dollars of target compensation devoted to incentive compensation. Product and vertical sales specialist jobs have the highest portion of pay devoted to incentive among 14 sales affiliated jobs. Performance Measure Categories Used in Primary Sales Job : Among seven performance categories (production, strategic, productivity, customer experience, activities, citizenship and compliance), production is the dominant performance criterion for sales compensation purposes.

: Among seven performance categories (production, strategic, productivity, customer experience, activities, citizenship and compliance), production is the dominant performance criterion for sales compensation purposes. Sales Compensation Practices for the First-Line Sales Manager: For the most part, sales leadership aligns the incentive program of first-line sales managers (FLSMs) with the sellers they supervise.

