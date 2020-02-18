Log in
Alexander Mann Solutions Finds that Three-Dimensional Diversity is Key to Winning Top Gen Z Talent

02/18/2020 | 09:16am EST

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest whitepaper from global talent acquisition and management firm, Alexander Mann Solutions, to truly make strides towards a more desirable diversity and inclusion (D&I) state, businesses must adopt a three dimensional perspective towards the initiative.

In “Early careers recruitment: What are the opportunities from digitalization, STEM and Diversity & Inclusion? Alexander Mann Solutions goes into detail on the generational perception of D&I. While previous generations saw diversity as race, gender and religion, emerging Gen Z talent now view diversity as three dimensional. This encompasses true cognitive diversity – differences in lifestyle, culture, political beliefs and thinking.

The report also explains how a real commitment to change, which may mean shifting the company culture, is crucial to embed D&I into organizational strategies firmly. For multinational enterprises, regional nuances must also be factored in.

Diversity quotas may also be ineffective as a long-term sustainable solution to creating three-dimensional D&I workforces. While they can be a quick fix to boost numbers for under-represented groups, targets are more suitable for achieving lasting success. That’s because targets send out a positive signal that diversity is a business imperative.

Commenting on the importance of taking a 3D approach to diversity, Global Head of Emerging Talent Consulting at Alexander Mann Solutions, Jane Clark, shared, “Where once diversity was seen purely in 2D terms – age, ethnicity, disability, gender, religion, sexual orientation, the definition of diversity to the new generation of workers goes much further and incorporates other facets of a person’s makeup, their different experiences, knowledge and opinions. Often referred to as ‘cognitive’ diversity, it is this mix of different perspectives, ways of thinking and information processing styles that allows teams to solve problems faster. Embracing true cognitive diversity won’t just be beneficial in attracting and retaining top graduates but will also help create more productive and creative workforces.”

Commenting on the emphasis of D&I during training, when new workforce entrants can choose to attend workshops on topics of interest, such as LGBT or women’s leadership, Louis Ng, Senior Manager for Early Careers Talent Acquisition at Fidelity International, said, “I can tell you, it’s something most of the graduate and intern population – more than 78 percent – is interested in. If you invite them, they will definitely join in, feel a part of the community and want to contribute. So, we encourage those graduates to play an active role in those diverse and inclusive networks.”

To download the whitepaper, please visit https://bit.ly/38QyTPA.  

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivaled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being ranked No. 1 in HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for two consecutive years. www.alexandermannsolutions.com

Follow Alexander Mann Solutions on LinkedIn for the latest updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexander-mann-solutions

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group
+1-732-706-0123, ext. 700
jeanne@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


