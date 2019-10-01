Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alexander Mann Solutions' New Research Shows Why the Time is Now for Total Talent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CLEVELAND, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While progress towards Total Talent has been hampered by various factors over the years, a new survey of over 150 global enterprises showed that those organizations with a Total Talent program in place or those considering implementing one within the next two years, outnumbered those with no such plans by a factor of three to one.

This finding is just one revealed in a study released today by Alexander Mann Solutions, a global provider of talent acquisition and management services, in partnership with Staffing Industry Analysts, which sheds light on exactly how an organization can attract, retain and manage a workforce as one entity.

Michael Wachholz, President, Americas at Alexander Mann Solutions commented:

“Forward-thinking organizations can no longer ignore the need to manage both permanent and non-permanent hires as one strategic asset. With continuous demographic and cultural changes in the workforce, tightening labor markets and increased competition for qualified talent, the best companies are beginning to view their contingent and permanent labor force through a single lens. Our study revealed that trendsetting companies who do this well are significantly more likely to view themselves as having the talent they need to achieve their business objectives, and twice as likely to believe that sourcing non-employed workers is a source of competitive advantage compared to the laggards.”

The study, titled “Toward a Total Talent Future,” explains how organizations can strategically leverage their brand, culture and value proposition to attract non-employee talent alongside their employed workforce to become the frontrunners in their respective industries.  To do so, they must overcome challenges, including organizational silos, which nearly 75 percent of respondents cited as the biggest barrier to implementing total talent solutions.

In addition to survey data, the research is based on a series of in-depth interviews with global HR, Procurement and workforce professionals to gauge their opinion on talent acquisition and management trends and, in particular, issues relating to the emergence of Total Talent programs.

Barry Asin, President at Staffing Industry Analysts commented:

“On behalf of all of SIA, I would like to thank the survey and interview participants for their contribution to this important topic. We were delighted to work with Alexander Mann Solutions on this research and believe the completed report is particularly timely as the pressure to source skilled talent globally continues to fundamentally change recruitment dynamics. As the report demonstrates, those organizations making progress toward a more integrated and unified Total Talent approach are realizing significantly better talent outcomes and improved business performance. We look forward to continuing to study these important developments in the way organizations source and manage the talent they need.”

To obtain a copy of this report, follow this link.

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We are Alexander Mann Solutions and we’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. For more information, visit www.alexandermannsolutions.com

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group
+732-706-0123 ext. 700
jeanne@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aBOSTON PROPERTIES : and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Announce Joint Venture to Develop Class A Office Campus in San Jose, California
BU
07:15aAMAZON COM : Grocery-Store Plan Moves Ahead With Los Angeles Leases
DJ
07:15aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:15aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Landmark Contract for Estelle® in the United States With Mayne Pharma
AQ
07:15aACACIA PHARMA : PDMR Dealing/Issue of Equity
AQ
07:15aUganda Says Standoff With Oil Companies Will Delay Production
DJ
07:14aALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Significant Potential for Development of Silver Projects
PR
07:13aAIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL : Notification of a joint venture agreement for establishing a new joint venture company to provide security services at all airports under AOT's responsibility
PU
07:13aFRAPORT : and e-Novia Trialed Guide Robot YAPE at Frankfurt Airport
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
5AEGON N.V. : "Built on lie" funds face tougher rules starting in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group