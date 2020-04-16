Log in
Alexander Nelin v. Republic of Cyprus (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/41)

04/16/2020 | 11:51pm BST
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Banking enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Finance
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Belarus - Cyprus 1998
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Alexander Nelin (Belarussian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Cyprus (Cypriot)
    • Date Registered:
      November 2, 2018
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      March 18, 2019
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        David K. SHARPE (U.S.) - Appointed by the Parties
      • Arbitrators:
        William E. BUTLER (British, U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Attila TANZI (Italian) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Initial Composition of Tribunal:
      • President:
        V.V. VEEDER (British) - Appointed by the Parties
      • Arbitrators:
        William E. BUTLER (British, U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Attila TANZI (Italian) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Reconstituted:
        April 16, 2020: David K. SHARPE (U.S.) appointed following the resignation of V.V. VEEDER (British)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        British Arbitration Consultants, London, U.K.
        Christopher Harris and Mark Wassouf, 3 Verulam Buildings, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Attorney General, Nicosia, Republic of Cyprus
        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt and Mosle, New York, NY, U.S.A., Paris, France and London, U.K.

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        April 16, 2020 - The Tribunal is reconstituted. Its members are Jeremy K. Sharpe (U.S.), President, appointed by agreement of the parties in accordance with ICSID Arbitration Rule 11(1); William E. Butler (U.S./British), appointed by the Claimant; and Attila M. Tanzi (Italian), appointed by the Respondent. The proceeding is resumed pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rules 12.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 22:50:04 UTC
