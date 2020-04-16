|
Alexander Nelin v. Republic of Cyprus (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/41)
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Alexander Nelin (Belarussian)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Cyprus (Cypriot)
Date Registered:
November 2, 2018
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
March 18, 2019
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
British Arbitration Consultants, London, U.K.
Christopher Harris and Mark Wassouf, 3 Verulam Buildings, London, U.K.
Respondent(s):
Attorney General, Nicosia, Republic of Cyprus
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt and Mosle, New York, NY, U.S.A., Paris, France and London, U.K.
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
April 16, 2020 - The Tribunal is reconstituted. Its members are Jeremy K. Sharpe (U.S.), President, appointed by agreement of the parties in accordance with ICSID Arbitration Rule 11(1); William E. Butler (U.S./British), appointed by the Claimant; and Attila M. Tanzi (Italian), appointed by the Respondent. The proceeding is resumed pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rules 12.
