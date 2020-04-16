Alexander Nelin v. Republic of Cyprus (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/41)

Latest Development:

April 16, 2020 - The Tribunal is reconstituted. Its members are Jeremy K. Sharpe (U.S.), President, appointed by agreement of the parties in accordance with ICSID Arbitration Rule 11(1); William E. Butler (U.S./British), appointed by the Claimant; and Attila M. Tanzi (Italian), appointed by the Respondent. The proceeding is resumed pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rules 12.