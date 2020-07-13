Alexandra Lund Wins National Dancer of the Year for the Third Time

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last weekend, 17-year-old dancer, actress, and model Alexandra “Sparkles” Lund of Arroyo Grande, California, was selected by Hollywood Vibe as their 2020-2021 National Dancer of the Year. Alexandra, whose professional dance nickname is “Sparkles”, previously earned two national championships in 2012 at age 9, and again in 2015 at age 12.



After the impact of COVID-19 closed in-person classes, the California native from the Central Coast was able to train virtually via leveraging Zoom classes online.

“Virtual classes are definitely inferior to the experience of a live studio class where you can dance collectively and be inspired by other dancers,” says Lund. “But my time teaching and taking classes on Zoom during the pandemic with my experience working in front of the camera for television and Sparkles Lund on YouTube channel definitely came in handy! No one ever envisioned a National competition online, but so many dancers had worked so hard over the year, and Hollywood Vibe made it happen online – I’m so glad they did!”

In addition to her national dance competitions awards, Sparkles has a long history of dance. She started her career as a dancer in the “Just Dance Kids” video game and has had guest appearances on Disney’s “Bazaardvark,”” NBC’s “The Voice,” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” earning her admission into the Screen Actors Guild. Lund’s work also includes work on commercials, theatre, and music videos, highlighted by dancing with Justin Bieber on his Purpose Tour.

“This has been a year of highs and lows,” says Alexandra Lund. “Along with other Seniors across America, I missed out on so many events that define the senior year of high school like prom and graduation. Being quarantined at home is hard for everyone, but I focused my time and energy into my dance by training in my garage that my dad converted into a dance studio. And it all paid off.”

In addition to practicing her dance, Lund also stayed busy by managing social media channels for the Choreographers Alliance and The Camp Intensive . At the same time, she continued to work as a brand ambassador for the international dancewear company Capezio .

Training in Pismo Beach at Dellos Performing Arts Center under the direction of Johnna Clark, Lund graduated this spring from Arroyo Grande High School as an Honors Student. She plans to attend Syracuse University's SI Newhouse School of Public Communications. The Syracuse University Lady Orange Dancers Division 1 dance team selected Lund as one of only two first-year students who will dance for the University this fall.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Wilson

805-748-9118

Copyright Cleared Videos and Photos permitted for use:

Video Announcing her selection - https://youtu.be/5Fpwubi__WQ

Video of her Solo - https://youtu.be/lKb0jbtoyvA

Other LINKS & ONLINE BACKGROUND:

● Website http://sparkleslund.com/

● Newest video reel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI7DnRlVVMM

● YouTube – 27k subscribers with 2.8 Million Views: www.YouTube.com/SparklesLund

● Instagram – 21k subscribers @sparkleslund - http://instagram.com/sparkleslund

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1460a76-4f93-4942-9e9a-995f19f68199