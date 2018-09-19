Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alexandria Minerals : Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow Through Financing and Debt Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 - Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) ('AZX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 11, 2018, the Company received final regulatory approval on September 12, 2018 and has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering') by issuing 18,190,910 common shares of the Company issued on a 'CEE flow-through' basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) ('Flow-Through Shares') at a price of $0.055 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of $1,000,500. Finder's fees of 6% cash were paid on the entire amount under the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As previously announced, the proceeds of the Offering will be used to pursue the Company's ongoing exploration and drilling program on its Company's Cadillac Break properties in Quebec. An update on Corporate developments and details of the planned exploration at the Company's Cadillac Break properties will be provided in the near term.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 17, 2018, the Company received final approved and it has closed with certain third-party contractors the settling of an aggregate of $468,000 of debt by issuing 8,509,091 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.055 per common share.

All securities issued pursuant to the above-referenced Offering and debt settlements are subject to a statutory four month hold period.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.azx.ca, or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaMinerals
Twitter: https://twitter.com/azxmineralscorp
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/AlexandriaMinerals
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/alexandriaminerals/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/alexandriamineral

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corporation relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.About Alexandria Minerals Corporation
Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d'Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria's focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d'Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Walter Henry
Acting President & CEO
(416) 414-5825
info@azx.ca

Disclaimer

Alexandria Minerals Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 19:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:19pBURGAN BANK : Group opens rights offering to raise up to KD 62.55m
AQ
04:19pMICROSOFT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pMERCEDES-BENZ TOURISMO : Mercedes Benz Tourismo – top-selling touring coach wins International Bus & Coach Competition (IBC) 2018
PU
04:18pPLX PHARMA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pHOLY CROSS ENERGY : Sets New 70% Clean Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Goals
PR
04:18pRED HAT : Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2019
BU
04:17pAV HOMES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pPARKERVISION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share
BU
04:16pINGEVITY : Diacid 1550™ emulsifier simplifies jet engine manufacturing
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
3PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Marijuana Stock Prices Continue To Soar As Analysts Urge Investors To Be Cautious
5Evolution of Cloud Mining

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.