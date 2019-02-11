Alfa Financial Software : Director Declaration

11 February 2019
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.14, Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC announces that Vivienne Maclachlan, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of AIM listed Tungsten Corporation plc with effect from 11 February 2019.
