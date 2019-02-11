Log in
Alfa Financial Software : Director Declaration

02/11/2019 | 02:15am EST

11 February 2019

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.14, Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC announces that Vivienne Maclachlan, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of AIM listed Tungsten Corporation plc with effect from 11 February 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC

Andrew Denton, Chief Executive

Viv Maclachlan, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)20 7588 1800

Tulchan Communications LLP

James Macey White

Matt Low

Deborah Roney

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Disclaimer

Alfa Financial Software Holdings plc published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 07:14:09 UTC
