Alfa Financial Software : Directorate Change and Notice of Results

01/23/2019 | 12:34pm EST

23 January 2019

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC

Directorate Change and Notice of Results

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC ('Alfa' or the 'Company'), a leading developer of mission critical software for the asset finance industry, announces that Richard Longdon will step down from the Board at the forthcoming AGM, April 26 2019.

Alfa has started a process to appoint an independent Non-Executive director to replace Richard and will update the market accordingly when this process has concluded.

Andrew Page, Chairman of Alfa said:

'We would like to thank Richard for his time on the Board and we wish him every success with his future pursuits.'

Notice of Results

Alfa also announces that it will publish its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 7 March 2019.

There will be a meeting for analysts and investors at 0900hrs on the morning of the announcement at Numis Securities, 10 Paternoster Square, EC4M 7LS.

The presentation will also have dial-in facilities. For further details of that facility, please contact alfa@tulchangroup.com

Enquiries

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC

Andrew Page, Chairman

Andrew Denton, Chief Executive Officer

Viv Maclachlan, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 207 588 1800

Tulchan Communications LLP

James Macey White

Matt Low

Deborah Roney

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Disclaimer

Alfa Financial Software Holdings plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:33:01 UTC
