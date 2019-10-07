Log in
Alfa Laval : AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020

10/07/2019 | 04:11am EDT

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Alfa Laval AB's largest shareholders have been asked and accepted to form the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020:

Finn Rausing - Tetra Laval

Ramsay Brufer - Alecta Pensionsförsäkring

Jan Andersson - Swedbank Robur Fonder

Vegard Torsnes - Norges Bank Investment Management

Lars-Åke Bokenberger - AMF-Försäkring och Fonder

The Annual General Meeting will be held at Scandic Star Lund, Glimmervägen 5, Lund, Sweden, on April 23th, 2020, at 16.00 (CET).

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals for the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting can turn to the Chairman of the Board of Alfa Laval AB, Anders Narvinger, or to the other shareholder representatives. Contact can also be made directly via E-mail to: valberedningen@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson
Senior Vice President, Communications, Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 72 31
Mobile: +46 709 33 72 31

