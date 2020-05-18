Alfa Laval : Joins the `1.5°C Business Playbook' Initiative to Accelerate its Efforts to Become Carbon Neutral by 2030

LUND, Sweden, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has joined the `1.5°C Business Playbook', a spin-off from the `Exponential Roadmap' initiative. The playbook is a guide for climate strategy and action, and it aims to transform the economy by shifting business focus to zero-carbon solutions. Being a supporting partner to this initiative is in line with Alfa Laval's ambition to become carbon neutral within the next ten years.

The `1.5°C Business Playbook' initiative was launched January 2020 in Davos, Switzerland. It provides tools for companies and organization that want to align with the 1.5°C ambition to halve emissions at least every 10 years. Alfa Laval will use the playbook in its own strategy work, and when supporting suppliers, customers and partners in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

"If we agree that the world needs to shift to a carbon-neutral economy, then we must do our part in the value chain," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval. "In Alfa Laval, we have the ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030. Reaching this goal will require partnerships. Therefore, we are pleased to support this initiative which is based on the latest science and focuses on simplicity and speed."

Alfa Laval aims to reduce its impact on the environment. There are long-term goals in place to support this effort, among them reductions of energy and water consumption as well as carbon emissions. So far there has been good progress in several areas. For example, managing a reduction in energy consumption, despite large production increases. Also, today, more than 70 percent of the electricity used comes from renewable sources. Alfa Laval will continue its efforts to reduce emissions in its own value chain. It will also continue to support its customers' sustainability efforts, for example to reduce their water and energy consumption through a broad offering of sustainable solutions.

Did you know that… according to the International Energy Agency, energy efficiency and renewable energy combined have the potential to reduce about 90 percent of the energy-related CO 2 emissions, down to the levels needed to reach the Paris Agreement?

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

