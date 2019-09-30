Alfen : Capital Markets Day 29 October 2019

Published on 30 September 2019, 7:30 CET

Invitation to Alfen's Capital Markets Day in London 29 October 2019

Alfen N.V. (AEX: ALFEN), specialist in energy solutions for the future, is pleased to invite institutional investors and analysts to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 29 October in London.

On this day, management will present the company's strategy, key developments since its listing in March 2018, a trading update as well as developments in each of its business lines Smart grids, EV charging and Energy storage.

For detailed information and registration, please contact Mr. Adriaan van Tets, Investor Relations manager Alfen, at ir@alfen.com or phone +31 (0) 36 549 34 00.

About Alfen

Netherlands-based Alfen is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With over 80-years' history, Alfen has a unique combination of activities. Alfen designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage. For further information see Alfen's website at: www.alfen.com .