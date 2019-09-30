Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alfen : Capital Markets Day 29 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 01:43am EDT

Published on 30 September 2019, 7:30 CET

Invitation to Alfen's Capital Markets Day in London 29 October 2019

Alfen N.V. (AEX: ALFEN), specialist in energy solutions for the future, is pleased to invite institutional investors and analysts to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 29 October in London.

On this day, management will present the company's strategy, key developments since its listing in March 2018, a trading update as well as developments in each of its business lines Smart grids, EV charging and Energy storage.

For detailed information and registration, please contact Mr. Adriaan van Tets, Investor Relations manager Alfen, at ir@alfen.com or phone +31 (0) 36 549 34 00.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

For enquiries, please contact:

Investor relations:

Mr. Adriaan van Tets, Investor Relations manager Alfen, phone +31 (0) 36 549 34 00, email ir@alfen.com

Hefbrugweg 28

1332 AP Almere, The Netherlands

Phone: +31 (0) 36 549 34 00

info@alfen.com / www.alfen.com

About Alfen

Netherlands-based Alfen is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With over 80-years' history, Alfen has a unique combination of activities. Alfen designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage. For further information see Alfen's website at: www.alfen.com .

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 05:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17aVPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:17aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Cancellation - Goals Soccer Centres Plc
PU
07:17aI3 ENERGY : Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2019
PU
07:17aBOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Boyaa Poker Tournament Europe Schedule Announced
BU
07:15aAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health signs cooperation agreement with Monetra Oulu Oy
GL
07:15aELUMEO SE : elumeo SE publishes half-year financial report as of 30 June 2019
EQ
07:12aGlobal third-quarter M&A sinks to three-year low amid U.S.-China trade war fears
RE
07:12aSunrise Communications Slashes Size of Rights Issue for Acquisition of UPC Switzerland
DJ
07:11aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Enhances Quarterly Disclosures
PR
07:11aStartup Giants Plc - Interim Report; Change of Directorate
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal
4Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group