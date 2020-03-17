Alfresco Acquires Content Services Specialist - Technology Services Group

Acquisition adds industry expertise and out-of-the-box solutions to Alfresco

Alfresco Software, an open source content services provider, today announced a strategic move to acquire long term partner, Technology Services Group (TSG), a Chicago based Enterprise Content Management software and services firm. TSG provides expert advice, services and solutions – including strategic advisory, application development, software engineering, and software products – to many prestigious clients in North America.

Founded in 1996 and an Alfresco partner since 2006, TSG employs 45 full-time software engineers, industry specialists, and solutions experts. In addition to content management services, TSG provides no-code interfaces for case management, annotation, as well as additional massive scale options that leverage NoSQL approaches.

Jay Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Alfresco noted: “We are delighted to welcome TSG to the Alfresco family. This acquisition will add more industry specialists and technical resources to our team, who will serve our global customer base. TSG's 24-year experience in the Content Services market coupled with their experience with the Alfresco Digital Business Platform makes them the perfect complement to our growing business.”

TSG offers best-in-class solutions including:

OpenContent Search – a no-code, configurable interface for finding and retrieving documents from a variety of repositories

OpenContent Forms – a no-code unique “wizard” interface that simplifies form and workflow requirements for dynamic forms and dynamic workflow; enables the replacement of “hard-coded” forms and templates to accommodate rapidly changing business needs

OpenContent Case – a no-code, configurable, stream-lined interface for viewing and interacting with a set of related documents from a variety of repositories

OpenAnnotate – a browser-based annotation tool enabling the collaborative annotation, high speed viewing, manipulation and redaction of documents and video content

According to TSG’s owner and founder Dave Giordano: “We are tremendously excited about the new opportunities that we will be able to bring to our clients and our employees by becoming part of Alfresco. Joining Alfresco allows us to continue to offer our products, solutions and services to all of our current clients as well as additional Alfresco customers, backed by the strength and support of a globally recognized leader in the Content Services market"

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. (“Alfresco”) is a commercial, open source software company that builds and markets a cloud-native, process, content and governance intensive Digital Business Platform. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco is used by more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Delta Dental, Liberty Mutual, LexisNexis, Pitney Bowes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NASA, RB Capital Markets and the US Navy Department. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005012/en/