Alfresco Adds Major Extensibility Features to its Open Source, Process-Led, Low Code Application Development Framework

Alfresco,
a leading open source provider of process automation, content
management, and information governance software, has announced the
availability of the latest release of its ADF
3.0 (Application Development Framework) during its annual developer
conference, DevCon 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
John
Newton, Alfresco Chief Technology Officer and Founder, noted: “We
are focused on helping our customers create, access, and exchange
business-critical information in the most agile and secure ways
possible. To this end, we added some major extensibility features to our
Alfresco ADF to simplify the path to building modern, content-rich web
apps rapidly and securely. The foundation of a digital business is the
data it uses and the content it exploits across a network of
applications and platforms.”
The Alfresco ADF enables developers to rapidly build custom web apps
that deliver outstanding user experiences and personalized customer
journeys using the Alfresco
Digital Business Platform. It provides a rich set of reusable
Angular-based UI (user interface) components and services, command-line
tooling, and client APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that
surface Alfresco process, content and governance services.
According to Forrester¹, "a focus on customer journeys requires much
greater attention to user experience and application design to ensure
users stay engaged and the business realizes benefits. Why? The higher
level of automation for customer journeys and experiences will lead to
many more employees using process applications.”
John Newton continued: “We believe a digital business needs more than a
content repository, it needs a Digital Business Platform that developers
can extend and customize to meet the needs of their enterprise. Alfresco
provides such a platform that people can easily collaborate on content
most relevant to them as well as move between the apps they use with
ease to complete their work. Enterprises today need a single source of
truth for information across their end-user apps and back-end systems.
That’s the power of process-led, cloud-native content management – a
single platform to manage, secure, and collaborate on content.”
ADF 3.0 extends Alfresco’s content market leadership with significant
performance enhancements designed to increase user satisfaction and
adoption, serve up deeper insights securely, and connect content,
processes and people more rapidly. ADF 3.0 new functionality includes:
-
Significant Extensibility
Developers will now be able to
extend the main ADF components with their own code. This new
extensibility mechanism makes it easier to maintain code
customizations while remaining up-to-date with the latest ADF
versions. By including this new extension framework, developers can
isolate their custom work and easily upgrade (“future proof”) to later
versions of ADF without losing their original code. Taking advantage
of this new extensibility mechanism, Alfresco partners, such as Zia,
Wipro, Geolang and Snowbound, have extended ADF by adding additional
components leveraging AI (Artificial Intelligence), Machine Learning,
Blockchain and Digital Signature to deliver customer-centered digital
transformation.
-
App Performance With Javascript API in Typescript
Alfresco
has rewritten the Javascript API in Typescript so that packaging of
App Source Codes is optimized for better performances. Typescript,
designed for large app development, is also supported by Angular and
uses it as its primary language. This ensures significant performance
improvements of ADF apps when deployed in production.
-
Support for Activiti 7.0
Alfresco’s ADF 3.0 now supports
the newest version of the cloud-native, open source BPM project,
Activiti 7.0. Developers can leverage ADF to rapidly build
process-led, custom web applications using Activiti. With a
cloud-native, microservices-based architecture plus a modern user
interface developer kit within ADF, the Activiti community is armed
with a powerful toolkit in the world of digital process automation
-
Support for Angular 7.0
With the support for Angular
7.0, developers will gain immediate access to the performance
improvements and several major improvements and new design features
comprising Virtual Scrolling, Drag and Drop, and many others.
Newton added: “Creating apps that delight the customer in the user’s
digital journey requires designing an experience that generates positive
emotions at multiple points along that journey. There are a few ways to
do this, but the most important one is to provide a meaningful
experience that intuitively connects with the customer by developing
‘fit-for-purpose’, relevant apps that create higher engagement and
positive customer behavior. With the customer at the center of any
digital transformation, developers can use the Alfresco ADF to rapidly
build ‘delight-driven’ functional apps that positively influence
customer behavior.”
DevCon 2019
DevCon
2019 is the forum where Alfresco’s growing community of developers,
partners, and users from around the world come together to connect,
network, collaborate and learn. This year’s event focuses on major new
capabilities for the Alfresco Digital Business Platform.
As part of the more than 60 scheduled technical sessions, ADF 3.0 will
be explored in both technical and product roadmap presentations,
illustrating the benefits of migrating to the latest editions of the
Alfresco Digital Business Platform. Presentations will include
“Extensibility for ADF Applications” by Alfresco Applications Platform
Developer Denys Vuika and “Let’s Play with ADF 3.0,” an exploration of
the extensibility features in the new Alfresco Digital Workspace (ADW),
presented by Alfresco’s Eugenio Romano, an architect and full stack
developer.
¹”Refocus Process Automation To Rescue Your Digital Transformation”,
Forrester Research, Inc., May 17, 2018
Alfresco Software, Inc.
Alfresco Software, Inc. (“Alfresco”) is an enterprise open source
software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The
company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work,
making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need
it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize
processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco
helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank
of NY Mellon, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005,
Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and
European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on
Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.
