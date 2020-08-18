Alfresco Announces Availability of New Alfresco Content Connector for SAP

New SAP Certified Integration with SAP S/4 HANA Reduces Storage Costs and Improves Information Sharing

Alfresco Software, an open source, content management platform and solutions provider today announced the immediate availability of Alfresco Content Connector for SAP, a collaboration and integration tool that can connect up to 100 different SAP systems or content repositories to Alfresco Digital Business Platform or Alfresco Cloud, and enable users to share their SAP-stored, important information effortlessly. Additionally, by offloading their unstructured content (e.g., invoices, employee documents, technical drawings, image files etc.) from SAP to Alfresco, organizations can benefit from massive savings in storage costs.

Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer, noted that: “This continues Alfresco’s long history of offering a certified SAP add-on solution for SAP ERP – now updated to conform to the requirements of the latest version. Alfresco Content Connector for SAP offers a single view of all Alfresco-SAP related information as well as current configurations eliminating the requirement for users to collect information from different files and resources.”

SAP certification provides Alfresco customers with fully-certified, native integration with line-of-business SAP applications and ensures that Alfresco Digital Business Platform or Alfresco Cloud can be used seamlessly with SAP ERP® (ECC6) and SAP S/4 HANA® on either traditional relational database management systems (RDBMSs) or the SAP HANA® database. On the front end, a number of SAP technologies are supported including SAP GUI, SAP WebGUI and SAP Fiori®.

Grout continued: “The Alfresco-SAP integration dramatically reduces the complexity and time required by SAP users to migrate to Alfresco and establish and maintain integration between Alfresco and their SAP business applications.”

Organizations benefit from a seamless connection between SAP and Alfresco, providing an unprecedented level of control and visibility of their unstructured information that always accompanies the structured data that SAP handles so well. Users can take advantage of these capabilities without leaving the applications with which they are familiar, meaning user adoption is easy and frictionless.

Grout added: “Making difficult things simple is core to Alfresco's philosophy. We have created a modern integration tool that is 100% based on SAP standards; benefits of this close integration can be achieved by users without installing anything on the SAP side.”

The Alfresco Content Connector for SAP enhances the unique value that Alfresco brings for the SAP Business Suite users including the management of incoming documents (e.g., invoices), the management of outgoing documents (e.g., order confirmations), data archiving, print list archiving (e.g., quarter-end reports), and more. Moreover, SAP users can save time and effort by triggering several actions within their SAP instance, for example ‘Start SAP Workflow,’ ‘Create SAP Attachment,’ and SAP metadata replication.

Additional information can be downloaded and a free trial can be started of this Alfresco/SAP integration.

