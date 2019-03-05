Alfresco Appoints Brigid MacDonald as Chief People & Culture Officer

Alfresco
Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process-led
content management and information governance software, today announced
that Brigid MacDonald has joined the company as Chief People Officer.
In her new role, MacDonald will be responsible for overseeing global
human resources at Alfresco, including recruitment, employee
development, people operations and employee experience. She will join
Alfresco’s executive team and report directly to CEO Bernadette Nixon.
Bernadette
Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Alfresco said: “We are rapidly
expanding globally and need a Chief People Officer who is not just
skilled at finding the right people for us, but also at ensuring that we
are providing the right company culture and employee experience for them
to thrive. Brigid is absolutely the right person for the job with
tremendous experience working with private equity funded technology
companies, like Alfresco, and knows how to deliver exceptional results;
we are thrilled to have her on board.”
Brigid
MacDonald, Chief Product and Culture Officer noted: “The culture of
any organization is a critical foundation to its success. My first
priority is to focus on continuing to build and nurture Alfresco’s open
and transparent culture to empower every Alfrescan to do magical things
for our customers. I am excited to join this team to foster an
environment where our employees truly love their jobs and the software
they are building.”
MacDonald has more than two decades’ experience in human capital in the
technology and healthcare sectors. “I am passionate about combining
culture, innovation, leadership and inclusiveness to create workplaces
that people truly love, and employee experiences that are truly
remarkable,” she explained. MacDonald will be working closely with
Alfresco’s Chief marketing Officer, Jennifer Smith, to build a vibrant
culture and increase employee engagement around our evolving brand and
market.
She joins Alfresco from Datawatch Corporation, where she served as Vice
President of Human Resources. Prior to that, she led human resources at
Empirix Inc., the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and the Picker
Institute.
About Alfresco
Alfresco Software, Inc. (“Alfresco”) is an enterprise open source
software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The
company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work,
making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need
it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize
processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco
helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank
of NY Mellon, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005,
Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and
European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on
Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.
