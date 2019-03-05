Alfresco Appoints Brigid MacDonald as Chief People & Culture Officer

MacDonald will oversee human resources and employee experience as company continues global expansion

Alfresco Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process-led content management and information governance software, today announced that Brigid MacDonald has joined the company as Chief People Officer.

In her new role, MacDonald will be responsible for overseeing global human resources at Alfresco, including recruitment, employee development, people operations and employee experience. She will join Alfresco’s executive team and report directly to CEO Bernadette Nixon.

Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Alfresco said: “We are rapidly expanding globally and need a Chief People Officer who is not just skilled at finding the right people for us, but also at ensuring that we are providing the right company culture and employee experience for them to thrive. Brigid is absolutely the right person for the job with tremendous experience working with private equity funded technology companies, like Alfresco, and knows how to deliver exceptional results; we are thrilled to have her on board.”

Brigid MacDonald, Chief Product and Culture Officer noted: “The culture of any organization is a critical foundation to its success. My first priority is to focus on continuing to build and nurture Alfresco’s open and transparent culture to empower every Alfrescan to do magical things for our customers. I am excited to join this team to foster an environment where our employees truly love their jobs and the software they are building.”

MacDonald has more than two decades’ experience in human capital in the technology and healthcare sectors. “I am passionate about combining culture, innovation, leadership and inclusiveness to create workplaces that people truly love, and employee experiences that are truly remarkable,” she explained. MacDonald will be working closely with Alfresco’s Chief marketing Officer, Jennifer Smith, to build a vibrant culture and increase employee engagement around our evolving brand and market.

She joins Alfresco from Datawatch Corporation, where she served as Vice President of Human Resources. Prior to that, she led human resources at Empirix Inc., the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and the Picker Institute.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. (“Alfresco”) is an enterprise open source software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank of NY Mellon, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005275/en/