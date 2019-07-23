Alfresco Congratulates Disclosure Scotland for Digital Tech 2019 Win

Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, congratulates the whole team at Disclosure Scotland for winning the “Innovation within the Public Sector” 2019 Digital Tech award. Disclosure Scotland is an Executive Agency of the Scottish Government which helps employers make safer decisions when recruiting people and ensures unsuitable people do not work with vulnerable groups, including children and protected adults.

To improve the way it operates and delivers to its customers, Disclosure Scotland is currently undergoing an extensive transformation of its service. A fundamental part of this involves a complete transformation of its digital estate. A mission-critical requirement for this project was the rapid accessibility of Police data, fundamental in carrying out background checks, enabling Disclosure Scotland to offer its services. A key challenge was that this data had never been stored in the public Cloud. By utilising the Agile approach and adhering to strict controls this data was securely migrated to the Cloud, helping towards Disclosure Scotland achieving its strategic ambition of a fast, accessible and accurate digital service.

Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, noted: “We would like to congratulate the Disclosure Scotland team on their impressive achievement and their well-deserved recognition as digital visionaries and innovators. Alfresco is pleased to help Disclosure Scotland achieve their overall digital transformation objectives by providing the platform necessary to model, deploy and update their critical business to facilitate collaboration and reduce friction.”

About Alfresco

