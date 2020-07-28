Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alfresco Ranked a Leader in Independent Content Management Market Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:46am EDT

Alfresco Software, an open source, content management platform and solutions provider today announced the company has been named a leader in a new assessment of the content management market by Nucleus Research. The (“Content Management Technology Value Matrix 2020”) report noted that Alfresco “differentiates itself with quick deployment, ease of customization, and contextual search capabilities.” The Nucleus Research team based their analysis on actual end-user experiences that drive the value customers achieve from each solution with particular regard to the solution’s usability, functionality, and value to the user.

Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer, Alfresco, noted: “We are delighted with this recognition by Nucleus Research, which echoes the feedback we receive from our customers acknowledging the tremendous competitive value and efficiency gains they reap when using Alfresco’s content management solutions. Customers are demanding more from their IT infrastructure, especially in today’s challenging economic and remote working environment: seamless connectivity with their ERP systems, faster and more secure accessibility to their important information, and a modern, more flexible environment.“

Organizations need to implement systems that allow every employee to gain access to the information they need to complete their tasks – a significant challenge for those organizations who rely on legacy or on premises systems and now must move to the cloud. Of particular concern is the underlying security, regulatory compliance, and records management that needs to be deployed. Federation services has unsurprisingly become a top roadmap priority and a trend that is reshaping content services strategies.

Alfresco enables employees to search and work on ‘single source of truth’ content located in Alfresco or other ‘manage-in-place’ repositories with its best-in-class Federation Services. These unique capabilities also provide centralized control and 'manage-in-place' records management across distributed, structured and unstructured content repositories, as well as protects the integrity of content with records management and open government standards compliance.

Barbara Peck, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research said: “Content management solutions are more essential and valuable than ever, given the immense amount of data and computing power required for remote work. As many companies stay out of the office for the foreseeable future, content management solutions will need to provide seamless integration with other applications to deliver viewable content across multiple platforms to deliver demonstrable value.”

Users reported that any selection of a vendor would include content integration in core business processes. Alfresco satisfies this requirement with its certified integration with SAP (e.g., seamless integration of Alfresco Digital business Platform and SAP NetWeaver®, SAP S/4 HANA®, and SAP Fiori®) as well as integrations with Salesforce and other ERP applications.

Nucleus Research analysts noted that maximizing productivity is top of mind for users – a critical attribute that Alfresco brings to enterprise content management with its content accelerators (e.g., Claims Management as a Service and Policy and Procedures as a Service) that offer no-code, highly configurable user interfaces.

To remain an industry leader, Alfresco continues to build on its foundation of innovation and thought leadership, most recently rolling out several new product capabilities (e.g., a high speed Enterprise Viewer, new generation Federation Services, and AI/ML-based Intelligent Services). The company also acquired content services specialist Technology Services Group (TSG) to help those enterprises needing to invest “in consulting services to not only define the company’s needs but also assist with deployments and ensure the buyer is prepared for future needs.”

The Nucleus Research report (“Content Management Technology Value Matrix 2020”) can be accessed here.

About Alfresco

Alfresco is the leading open source content management and solutions provider for information-rich enterprises with huge volumes of unstructured content. Alfresco provides simply a better way for people to work, ensuring they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most wherever they work. Alfresco helps more than 11 million people at 1,300+ industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, US Department of the Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:02aACCESS GROUP'S SAFETY MEDIA LAUNCHES COVID-19 CORPORATE HEALTH & SAFETY SOLUTION : Helping Organisations Return to Work
AQ
04:01aFAURECIA : Half year statement with respect to the liquidity contract - 30/06/2020
PU
04:01aDFCC BANK : expands Lanka Money Transfer (LMT) service despite the Global Pandemic
PU
04:01aPRESS RELEASE : Launch of The Bank of Zambia Strategic Plan 2020-2023
PU
04:01aBank of Zambia Strategic Plan 2020-2023
PU
04:01aMoney Market Operations as on July 27, 2020
PU
04:01aTEMENOS : First to Launch SaaS Explainable AI (XAI) for Temenos Fund Administration to Address Increased Market Volatility During COVID-19 and Beyond
PU
04:01aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways faces strike threat over job cuts - BBC
RE
04:01aZWIE : Zwipe and Liveo Research are partnering to enhance biometric payment card offering
AQ
04:01aPOLL : IoT Tech Buyers Bullish on Near-Term CapEx Spending
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
2BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Italy's Intesa says UBI bid to succeed as deadline extended
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : to Book 2Q EUR300 Million Goodwill Impairment Charge
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Profit Slides as Closing Luxury Stor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group