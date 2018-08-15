Log in
Algeco Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Change to Reporting in Euro

08/15/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

BALTIMORE, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, “Algeco”), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial (847) 585-4422 or (888) 424-8151 (US toll free) and enter participant PIN code 6638830# approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call.  You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=2&a=UTiLPVrenccJZd. Please enter your name, email address and company to join the call. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

Prior to the call, the slide presentation and second quarter 2018 financial information will be available at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html. Following the call, a recording of the call will also be available.

Additionally, as of the second quarter 2018, we have changed our reporting currency from USD to euros, and to aid investors, we have now posted a version of the first quarter 2018 investor presentation in euros to the investor page of our website.

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 244,000 modular space and portable storage units and 11,700 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy
Vice President, Finance
Algeco
+1 410-933-5921
Scott.Shaughnessy@willscot.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
