Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Algeria energy revenues up 15 pct in 2018, trade deficit down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 04:38am EST

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's energy earnings rose 15.27 percent in 2018 from the previous year due to higher global oil prices, the government said on Saturday.

Stronger revenues helped to reduce the OPEC member's trade deficit by 53.73 percent to $5.03 billion in 2018, according to customs figures.

Oil and gas exports, which accounted for 93.13 percent of total sales abroad, reached $38.34 billion, up from $33.26 billion in 2017, the figures showed.

The overall value of exports stood at $41.17 billion compared with $35.19 billion in 2017. Imports rose 0.3 percent to $46.20 billion in 2018, the customs data showed.

Algeria has failed to reduce spending on imports despite import restrictions on some goods, including foodstuffs.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Ros Russell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aNo deal Brexit chances are rising, says CBI business lobby
RE
04:44aRussia's Gazprombank says Venezuela's PDVSA has not opened new accounts
RE
04:38aAlgeria energy revenues up 15 pct in 2018, trade deficit down
RE
04:26aThree consortiums compete to build dry port west of Cairo
RE
12:36aU.S.-China trade talks resume next week, focus on intellectual property
RE
02/09NATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : Ongoing Trade Tensions Between the U.S. and China Creating Uncertainty in the World Economy, Global Cotton Market
PU
02/09EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela moves to replace U.S. executives on Citgo board - sources
RE
02/09UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Guterres praises UN-AU cooperation, calls it an ‘asset
PU
02/09NATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : NCC Survey Suggests U.S. Producers to Plant 14.5 Million Acres of Cotton in 2019
PU
02/09AFRICA-EUROPE ALLIANCE : EU supports the new African Union Trade Observatory
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : EXCLUSIVE: Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, sources
2PREMIER FOODS PLC : PREMIER FOODS : says CEO Darby will get at least 1 million pound exit deal
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google Watching Its Cable Bills -- Overheard
4SKYE BANK PLC : SKYE BANK : EFCC denies alleged poisoning of former Chairman Skye Bank
5Pasadena Lapidary Society to Host 2019 CFMS Show at Fairplex

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.