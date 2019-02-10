Algeria energy revenues up 15 pct in 2018, trade deficit down

Stronger revenues helped to reduce the OPEC member's trade deficit by 53.73 percent to $5.03 billion in 2018, according to customs figures.

Oil and gas exports, which accounted for 93.13 percent of total sales abroad, reached $38.34 billion, up from $33.26 billion in 2017, the figures showed.

The overall value of exports stood at $41.17 billion compared with $35.19 billion in 2017. Imports rose 0.3 percent to $46.20 billion in 2018, the customs data showed.

Algeria has failed to reduce spending on imports despite import restrictions on some goods, including foodstuffs.

