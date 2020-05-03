Log in
Algeria's Jan-Feb cereals import bill down 8.5%

05/03/2020 | 09:44am EDT
Wheat is seen in a field on the outskirts of Berouaguia

Algeria's expenditure on cereals imports fell 8.5% in the first two months of 2020 from the same period last year, official data showed on Sunday.

The North African country is one of the world's largest grain importers, but the government has been trying to reduce spending on food and other goods after a sharp drop in energy earnings hit state finances.

The value of imported durum wheat, soft wheat, semolina and flour reached $398.76 million over January and February, down from $435.84 million in the first two months of 2019, according to customs figures.

Details on volumes were not disclosed.

Overall spending on food imports fell by 3.5% to $1.293 million, the figures showed.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Goodman)

