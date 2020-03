On a monthly basis, the consumer price index dropped by 0.6% in February, the National Statistics Bureau said.

Prices for meat and poultry fell 3.6% while the cost of manufactured products fell 1%, the data showed.

Algeria has imposed import restrictions on some goods, mainly foodstuffs, in a bid to reduce spending after a fall in energy export earnings.

