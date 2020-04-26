Algeria trade deficit widens sharply on energy revenue collapse

Algeria has been trying to cut its imports bill after a sharp fall in energy revenues caused by a slide in global crude oil prices and domestic output volumes.

The value of oil and gas exports, which accounted for 93.08% of Algeria's total sales abroad, stood at $4.56 billion, down from $6.35 billion during January-February 2019, according to customs figures.

That caused the trade deficit to rise to $1.23 billion from $686.51 million in the first two months of last year.

Overall exports reached $4.9 billion in January-February 2020, against $6.795 billion in the same period a year earlier, while imports fell 18.07% to $6.129 billion in the first two months of this year.

