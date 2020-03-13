Log in
Algernon Contacts Gates Foundation Regarding Funding for New Coronavirus Treatments

03/13/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it has contacted the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in order to seek funding under the recently announced COVID-19 Therapeutic Accelerator program.

The Company has recently filed its pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request with the U.S. FDA. This initiates formal communications with the U.S. FDA regarding development of the Company’s repurposed drug NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment and prevention of acute lung injury (ALI) and acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection.

In a news release dated March 10th, 2020 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation advised that The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator will play a catalytic role by accelerating and evaluating new and repurposed drugs and biologics to treat patients with COVID-19 in the immediate term.

Algernon’s NP-1230 (Ifenprodil) is a re-purposed drug that the Company has been investigating for other respiratory diseases and may also be an effective treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Since NP-120 Ifenprodil has a known safety history, it can move into a clinical trial on an immediate basis”, said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon. “This is one of the benefits of investigating an older drug that has a known safety history, for new diseases.”

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing its lead compounds for non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.

Algernon has filed new intellectual property rights for NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of respiratory diseases and is working to develop a proprietary injectable and slow release formulation.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau
CEO
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
604.398.4175 ext 701
info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com 
investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com 
www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com 

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

(1)  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5938426/
(2)  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19909524

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
