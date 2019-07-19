Algiax Pharmaceuticals : appoints Prof. Claudia Sommer and Dr. Klaus-Dieter Langner to join its Scientific Advisory Board

Clinical neuropathic pain expert Prof. Sommer and long-time pain pharma industry expert Dr. Langner to consult Algiax Pharmaceuticals in the development of AP-325 and further assetts.

Algiax Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of GABA A receptor modulators for neuropathic pain and other indications with unmet medical need, announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. med. Claudia Sommer and Dr. Klaus-Dieter Langner as members of Algiax´scientific advisory board.

Claudia Sommer is a Professor of Neurology at the University of Würzburg, Germany, with a focus on peripheral neurology and pain. She has written more than 250 original research papers and is active in the development of national and international guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of peripheral neuropathies, and on neuropathic pain. As of Jan 2019, she is President of the German Pain Society and President elect of the International Society for the Study of Pain.

Klaus-D. Langner holds a Ph.d. in Molecular Biology from University of Cologne. He started his career at Behringwerke AG in 1986. In 1998 he joined Gruenenthal GmbH as Head of Research. In 2013 Klaus-D. Langner was appointed to the Corporate Executive Board of Gruenenthal GmbH as Chief Scientific Officer where he stayed until 2018.

“I am excited that Prof. Sommer and Dr. Langner have joined the team. Their expertise is key for us” said Dr. Jürgen Schumacher, chairman of the board. Guido Koopmans, CSO of Algiax added “Discussing the clinical program for AP-325 as well as the overall strategy with Claudia and Klaus is incredibly valuable for our whole team.”

The company further announced that it secured additional funding for the phase IIa clinical study for its lead candidate AP-325 in chronic neuropathic pain. “I am very happy that our long-time investors have all agreed to a capital raise to fund our activities to show proof-of-concept for AP-325” said Ingo Lehrke, CEO of Algiax.

About Algiax

Algiax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company established in 2011. It is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative products to treat diseases with a high unmet medical need. Algiax’ lead candidate AP-325 is a small-molecule GABA A receptor modulator in clinical development as a therapy for neuropathic pain.

Next to AP-325 Algiax has discovered novel GABA A receptor modulator compounds called Thioacrylamide (ThAc) derivatives. The company is advancing a selection of ThAcs derivatives from its discovery to preclinical characterization.

