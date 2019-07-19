Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Algiax Pharmaceuticals : appoints Prof. Claudia Sommer and Dr. Klaus-Dieter Langner to join its Scientific Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Clinical neuropathic pain expert Prof. Sommer and long-time pain pharma industry expert Dr. Langner to consult Algiax Pharmaceuticals in the development of AP-325 and further assetts.

Algiax Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of GABAA receptor modulators for neuropathic pain and other indications with unmet medical need, announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. med. Claudia Sommer and Dr. Klaus-Dieter Langner as members of Algiax´scientific advisory board.

Claudia Sommer is a Professor of Neurology at the University of Würzburg, Germany, with a focus on peripheral neurology and pain. She has written more than 250 original research papers and is active in the development of national and international guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of peripheral neuropathies, and on neuropathic pain. As of Jan 2019, she is President of the German Pain Society and President elect of the International Society for the Study of Pain.

Klaus-D. Langner holds a Ph.d. in Molecular Biology from University of Cologne. He started his career at Behringwerke AG in 1986. In 1998 he joined Gruenenthal GmbH as Head of Research. In 2013 Klaus-D. Langner was appointed to the Corporate Executive Board of Gruenenthal GmbH as Chief Scientific Officer where he stayed until 2018.

“I am excited that Prof. Sommer and Dr. Langner have joined the team. Their expertise is key for us” said Dr. Jürgen Schumacher, chairman of the board. Guido Koopmans, CSO of Algiax added “Discussing the clinical program for AP-325 as well as the overall strategy with Claudia and Klaus is incredibly valuable for our whole team.”

The company further announced that it secured additional funding for the phase IIa clinical study for its lead candidate AP-325 in chronic neuropathic pain. “I am very happy that our long-time investors have all agreed to a capital raise to fund our activities to show proof-of-concept for AP-325” said Ingo Lehrke, CEO of Algiax.

About Algiax (www.algiax.com)

Algiax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company established in 2011. It is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative products to treat diseases with a high unmet medical need. Algiax’ lead candidate AP-325 is a small-molecule GABAA receptor modulator in clinical development as a therapy for neuropathic pain.

Next to AP-325 Algiax has discovered novel GABAA receptor modulator compounds called Thioacrylamide (ThAc) derivatives. The company is advancing a selection of ThAcs derivatives from its discovery to preclinical characterization.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aC&C : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
02:16aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT changes it's packaging of tobacco products to comply with the amended order of Ministry of Finance
PU
02:16aAVENTRON : achieves financial close on 50 MW subsidy free solar plant in Spain
PU
02:16aCYXONE : makes further strides with Rabeximod phase IIb trial by signing CRO EGeen Inc.
AQ
02:16aINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Change of Property Name
PU
02:16aINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Completion of Acquisition of Domestic Trust Beneficiary Interests
PU
02:16aAZURE MINERALS : General Meeting Presentation
PU
02:16aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Block Listing Application
PU
02:16aAZURE MINERALS : Results of Meeting
PU
02:15aHOMESERVE : Trading Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : GM's mid-engine Corvettes roar onstage to take on Europeans
5AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About