Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Algolia Appoints Jean-Louis Baffier as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Rapid Corporate Growth and Momentum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:02am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia, the leading Search and Discovery API for websites and mobile apps, today announced Jean-Louis Baffier as its chief revenue officer. In this role, Baffier is responsible for driving integration and alignment between sales, marketing, revenue management and business development worldwide, as well as worldwide alliances and customer success. He brings more than 25 years of rich experience at some of the world’s largest software and cloud companies, including Microsoft and Salesforce, and joins Algolia on the heels of a record-breaking 2018.

“We are excited to welcome Jean-Louis to the Algolia team, as he will play an instrumental role in the company’s continued success,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, founder and CEO of Algolia. “As we take on unprecedented growth in 2019, Jean-Louis is a critical hire to help lead Algolia, and we are confident that with his experience, he will help maintain the company’s position as a leader in the market.”

Prior to joining Algolia, Baffier was the founder and CEO of symphoTEAM, a strategic consulting and executive coaching firm that also provided a suite of SaaS applications focused on increasing customer growth and satisfaction. Before symphoTEAM, he was the general manager of the enterprise and partner group for Microsoft France, where he led a team of 350 IT professionals covering all products and offerings within the French enterprise market, generating $1 billion in revenue each year. Baffier also spent seven years at Salesforce, where he served as a senior area vice president of commercial sales in EMEA.

“This is a pivotal time to enter the enterprise search space, as companies are realizing the importance of improving their strategy and implementing the right technologies to better serve their customers’ increasing demand for innovative search capabilities,” Baffier said. “I’m excited to join a company that has experienced exponential growth in both revenue and employee headcount, while also maintaining a strong company culture. Those accolades are what inspired me to join the team, and I look forward to contributing to the success of sales and business development.”

Algolia also announced it closed 2018 with an increased customer and employee growth, increased ARR, several high-profiled industry awards and new product offerings.

Algolia 2018 Corporate, Product, Customer and Partner Milestones

Corporate Momentum

  • Acquired SeaUrchin.io to improve analytics on search insights.
  • Increased active customers to more than 6,500.
  • Achieved a 91 percent increase in ARR year over year.
  • Increased employee headcount by 84 percent.
  • Launched its Algolia Technology and Consulting Partner Program, designed to help enterprises build fast, relevant search experiences with the expertise of a best-in-class partner ecosystem. The program includes 20 certified partners, including Accenture Interactive - Altima, Redbox Digital, Magento (an Adobe company) and Shopify.
  • Earned industry accolades, including Inc. 500, Glassdoor and Battery Ventures Best Places to Work and the Forbes Cloud 100.

Product Innovation

  • Launched A/B testing solutions to help product teams improve relevance, measure performance and ultimately optimize the user experience for high conversations and engagement.
  • Announced Personalization, Algolia’s latest solution to enable businesses to build and automate highly customized, engaging search experiences. This marks the next step in Algolia’s vision to leverage user behavior and analytics to make the search experience smarter and more relevant to users.

To learn more about the company’s 2018 year-in-review, and look forward to 2019, read Algolia’s blog here: https://blog.algolia.com/time-of-transformation-look-ahead/

Helpful Links

About Algolia
Our mission is to make every search interaction meaningful and rewarding through developer-friendly and enterprise-grade APIs. Algolia helps the most innovative companies across all industries create powerful, relevant and scalable discovery experiences for their users. Unlike other solutions, Algolia's hosted platform reduces the complexities of building and scaling a fast, relevant digital experience and helps teams accelerate development time. More than 6,500 companies like Twitch, Quicksilver, Discovery Communications, Medium, WeWork, Zendesk and Stripe rely on Algolia to manage 41 billion search queries a month.

Founded in 2012, Algolia is backed by $74M in funding from Accel Partners, Alven Capital, Point Nine Capital and Storm Ventures. The team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

Contact
Danielle Salvato-Earl
Offleash for Algolia
algolia@offleashpr.com

Logo-algolia-nebula-blue@2x.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aS&W SEED COMPANY : Sets Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call and Earnings Release for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
PR
09:16aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Paul Camp, CEO of Treasury Services, joins BNY Mellon's Executive Committee
PR
09:16aRobotics, automation headline Fluid Power Technology Conference 2019
BU
09:16aCinedigm Closes Acquisition of Global VOD Service Viewster And Its Subsidiary Platform Viewster Anime
GL
09:16aAppaloosa Sends Letter to Allergan Board of Directors Urging Separation of Chairman and CEO Roles
BU
09:16aSCANSOURCE : Announces Retirement of Board Chairman, Steve Fischer
BU
09:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Injury delays Marouane Fellaini debut for China's Shandong
AQ
09:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ander Herrera wants Manchester United to maintain Fulham focus ahead of PSG clash
AQ
09:15aDOWDUPONT : Dow Receives Three 2019 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group
BU
09:15aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Leaked Samsung Galaxy Sport show non-rotating thinner bezels
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Operations update
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : Panasonic shares plunge after profit warning, Tesla's Maxwell deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.