Algolia Honored in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced it has been honored on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, for the second year in a row.



“We are thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row,” said Nicolas Dessiagne, co-founder and CEO of Algolia. “A large part of Algolia’s growth can be attributed to the evolving needs of consumers as they seek ‘Now Moments:’ instant, frictionless digital experiences that deliver the exact information or products they are looking for. Algolia’s search-as-a service platform helps customers achieve this, and we look forward to ongoing growth and momentum as we continue on our mission to allow any company to deliver an amazing search and discovery experience across any device, anywhere.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole also shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said James Ledbetter, Inc. editor in chief. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . To learn more about the significance of Algolia’s placement on the Inc. 5000, read the company’s blog on today’s news.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held Oct. 10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Ariz.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue.

