Alianza Deepens UCaaS and CPaaS Expertise With Addition of Clark Peterson to Board of Directors

Industry veteran and former Vonage Business executive to help accelerate
platform innovation and service provider success
Alianza
Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that Clark
Peterson has joined its board of directors. The company will benefit
from his deep unified communications experience, industry knowledge,
strategic thinking and track record of building and scaling unified
communications platforms.
Peterson brings more than 30 years of leadership experience with
market-leading telecommunications organizations. He has a passion for
helping businesses upgrade from legacy systems to modern, innovative,
unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and Communications Platform
as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. Most recently, he served as the
president and then chief evangelist at Vonage Business. Peterson came to
Vonage through Vonage’s acquisition of Telesphere, where he served as
CEO for eight years. In 2016, Peterson was recognized with the Channel
Partners Circle of Excellence Lifetime Achievement award. In 2014, Clark
was recognized as one of the top 20 CEOs in the telecom industry.
Presently, Peterson serves as the chairman of the Cloud
Communications Alliance, an industry association dedicated to the
growth of the cloud communications industry.
“Alianza’s cloud voice platform is a game-changer for communications
service providers looking to modernize their legacy and VoIP 1.0
networks with a modern, API-driven, cloud-sourced solution,” stated
Clark Peterson. “Alianza is extending the CPaaS solution beyond the
enterprise and into communications service providers in a very exciting
way. This is a tremendous opportunity, and with shifting market dynamics
and aging legacy platforms, this is the right time for service providers
to rethink and rearchitect delivery of unified communications and voice.”
“Clark is an accomplished technology leader, and I deeply respect the
valuable perspective he brings to our executive team and board of
directors,” commented Brian Beutler, CEO and founder of Alianza. “He is
ideally suited to help our company as we invest in extending market
leadership and accelerating innovation.”
Alianza’s mission is to simplify operations, enhance the user
experience, and significantly reduce costs and complexity for service
provider VoIP and UC. Currently, the company powers more than 300,000
end-user voice seats for more than 60 cable, fiber and wireless
broadband service providers.
About Alianza
Alianza makes cloud communications radically better for service
providers with a web-scale, API-driven SaaS solution. Our Cloud Voice
Platform is a turnkey cloud-sourced solution that enables cable, fiber
and wireless broadband providers to realize massive simplification, new
service possibilities and a lower total cost of ownership. Expanding
CPaaS applications, this new way to deliver voice untangles service
providers from the restraints of old-school voice networks and
accelerates innovation and growth. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com
and follow the company on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005043/en/