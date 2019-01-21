Alianza Deepens UCaaS and CPaaS Expertise With Addition of Clark Peterson to Board of Directors

Industry veteran and former Vonage Business executive to help accelerate platform innovation and service provider success

Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that Clark Peterson has joined its board of directors. The company will benefit from his deep unified communications experience, industry knowledge, strategic thinking and track record of building and scaling unified communications platforms.

Peterson brings more than 30 years of leadership experience with market-leading telecommunications organizations. He has a passion for helping businesses upgrade from legacy systems to modern, innovative, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. Most recently, he served as the president and then chief evangelist at Vonage Business. Peterson came to Vonage through Vonage’s acquisition of Telesphere, where he served as CEO for eight years. In 2016, Peterson was recognized with the Channel Partners Circle of Excellence Lifetime Achievement award. In 2014, Clark was recognized as one of the top 20 CEOs in the telecom industry. Presently, Peterson serves as the chairman of the Cloud Communications Alliance, an industry association dedicated to the growth of the cloud communications industry.

“Alianza’s cloud voice platform is a game-changer for communications service providers looking to modernize their legacy and VoIP 1.0 networks with a modern, API-driven, cloud-sourced solution,” stated Clark Peterson. “Alianza is extending the CPaaS solution beyond the enterprise and into communications service providers in a very exciting way. This is a tremendous opportunity, and with shifting market dynamics and aging legacy platforms, this is the right time for service providers to rethink and rearchitect delivery of unified communications and voice.”

“Clark is an accomplished technology leader, and I deeply respect the valuable perspective he brings to our executive team and board of directors,” commented Brian Beutler, CEO and founder of Alianza. “He is ideally suited to help our company as we invest in extending market leadership and accelerating innovation.”

Alianza’s mission is to simplify operations, enhance the user experience, and significantly reduce costs and complexity for service provider VoIP and UC. Currently, the company powers more than 300,000 end-user voice seats for more than 60 cable, fiber and wireless broadband service providers.

About Alianza

Alianza makes cloud communications radically better for service providers with a web-scale, API-driven SaaS solution. Our Cloud Voice Platform is a turnkey cloud-sourced solution that enables cable, fiber and wireless broadband providers to realize massive simplification, new service possibilities and a lower total cost of ownership. Expanding CPaaS applications, this new way to deliver voice untangles service providers from the restraints of old-school voice networks and accelerates innovation and growth. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

